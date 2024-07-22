The rise of dumbphones in a smartphone world

Most of us know how much smartphones can become a distraction. Even if we make our very best effort not to grab our phone when we are bored immediately, the average American spends 4.1 hours a day staring at their smartphone screen. Not only does this affect our eyes, posture and attentiveness, it also impacts our mental health and feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Some people's dependency on smartphones has led them to ditch them altogether and replace them with what's now known as a "dumbphone."

But what exactly is a " dumbphone ," and is this the answer to our smartphone and social media woes?

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

TOP AFFORDABLE CELLPHONE PLANS

What are dumbphones?

Dumbphones are basic '90s-inspired cellphones that lack the vast array of apps found on smartphones. Remember that old Nokia that you could play "Snake" on or that snazzy flip phone that was once all the rage but took a long time to send one text message?

Dumbphones focus on providing core functionalities like texting and calling, avoiding the high screen time associated with smartphones we use every day. These phones are part of a growing market providing offline alternatives for those seeking to reduce their digital footprint and be more present in their physical environments.

IS YOUR SMARTPHONE SPYING ON YOU WITHOUT YOU EVEN KNOWING IT?

Why are people switching to dumbphones?

The shift towards dumbphones is driven by a growing awareness of the adverse effects associated with prolonged screen time, such as loneliness, addiction and mental health issues like anxiety or depression.

Desire for simplicity: Many advocate for a return to simpler devices that focus on basic functionalities like texts and calls, reducing the constant bombardment of information and notifications.

Reduction in digital footprint: Using a dumbphone helps decrease online presence and data sharing, appealing to privacy-conscious users.

HOW TO STOP ANNOYING ROBOCALLS

What will the future of dumbphones look like?

The popularity of dumbphones is on the rise. These trends suggest a robust future for dumbphones, especially among younger generations embracing other retro technologies. The market is evolving, with new models and options becoming available that cater to a desire for simplicity and a break from constant connectivity.

Get Kurt’s picks for the best dumbphones

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR SMARTPHONE IS LISTENING TO YOU

How do you know if you should get a dumbphone?

Consider a dumbphone if you feel overwhelmed by your smartphone usage or are concerned about its impact on your mental health. Many users of dumbphones still keep a smartphone but switch between the two depending on their needs, which could be a practical approach for those unsure about fully transitioning. Trying out a dumbphone could be a beneficial experiment if you frequently find yourself distracted by your phone or looking for ways to enhance real-life interactions.

Get Kurt’s picks for the best dumbphones

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

If you're part of the older generation and have only ever used your smartphone for calling, texting and maybe email, then perhaps you don't have all the other concerns that heavy smartphone users have. Therefore, getting a dumbphone may only be advantageous if you're looking to save money on your phone bill and don't need all the bells and whistles. But, if you find yourself a little distracted by your smartphone, then resorting back to a dumbphone might be the way to go.

Do you know anyone who has gotten themselves a dumbphone? What was the straw that broke the camel's back that made them do so? Would you consider trading in your smartphone for a dumbphone ? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.