Who gets the blame for the port strike, RIP 'Never Trump,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host shreds the hurricane relief response. Continue reading…
HUGH HEWITT – The VP debate is an example of Kamala Harris’ horrible judgment when it comes to picking staff. Continue reading…
THREAT ASSESSMENT – 6 ways Iran could strike US in the Mideast or here at home. Continue reading…
GUTFELD – What you don't know in today's America can hurt you a whole lot. Continue reading…
NO LEFT TURN – Los Angeles’ plan for a car-free 2028 Olympics is a costly pipe dream. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says Tim Walz looked like a ‘butterfly’ whose wings were ‘clipped’. Continue watching…
RIP, 'NEVER TRUMP' – Vance’s dominant debate is beginning of the end. Continue reading…
BLAME GAME – This is who gets the blame for the port strike. Hint: It's not labor or management. Continue reading…
BEACH DAY – The Southeast is underwater, Middle East is on fire, ports are closed. Where is Joe Biden? Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…