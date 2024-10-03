SEAN HANNITY: Hurricane victims have been completely abandoned by your border czar

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Hurricane Helene relief response on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: In the week since Helene , only $4 million has been distributed to Americans devastated by the storm. Person after person, calling into my radio show saying they haven't seen a single emergency worker, FEMA representative, on the ground. Hundreds of Americans we know lost their lives.

TRUMP TARGETS BIDEN, HARRIS OVER FEDERAL RESPONSE TO HURRICANE: 'INCOMPETENTLY MANAGED'

Hundreds are now unaccounted for and missing. People don't have homes. They don't have food. They don't have water. They don't have housing. Up until Donald Trump contacted Elon Musk, they didn't have any communication.

