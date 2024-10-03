Expand / Collapse search
Media

SEAN HANNITY: Hurricane victims have been completely abandoned by your border czar

Hundreds are now unaccounted for and missing, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the hurricane relief response on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Hurricane Helene relief response on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: In the week since Helene, only $4 million has been distributed to Americans devastated by the storm. Person after person, calling into my radio show saying they haven't seen a single emergency worker, FEMA representative, on the ground. Hundreds of Americans we know lost their lives.  

TRUMP TARGETS BIDEN, HARRIS OVER FEDERAL RESPONSE TO HURRICANE: 'INCOMPETENTLY MANAGED' 

Hundreds are now unaccounted for and missing. People don't have homes. They don't have food. They don't have water. They don't have housing. Up until Donald Trump contacted Elon Musk, they didn't have any communication.  

They've been completely abandoned by your border czar who prioritized our unvetted illegal immigrants over the American people and hasn't lifted a finger in over a week, and now we find out a week later they don't have any money. The little money that they have given out is described as a one-time grant that gives storm victims a lousy, what, $750? Can they open their eyes? Are they not aware of the devastation 

