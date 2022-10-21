US airports aren't kid friendly: Why do families get priority abroad but not here at home?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Traveling in a post pandemic world is hard enough. Anyone who has flown recently will agree. The lines are longer, the crowds feel bigger and the airplane seats seem smaller. So add in traveling with kids and it’s a daunting assignment.

I would like to challenge U.S. airports to do better in supporting flying families because our recent experience leads me to believe American exceptionalism doesn’t include airports.

Yes, some American airports have wonderful play spaces and exhibits with children in mind. But I’m talking about the lines. The check-in desks. Customs. All the places where little humans get antsy and parents get frustrated and want to throw in the burp cloth.

My husband and I recently took our 3-month-old daughter with us for an early anniversary trip to Italy and France for two weeks. We left the older two (grandparents for the win!) and set off from Washington Dulles to Milan Italy - via Zurich. We have TSA pre-check which means children under 12 can skip the long lines to enjoy the expedited lane with a parent or guardian. If you ever plan to travel, it’s worth it. That was our only smooth experience stateside.

AIR TRAVEL PET PEEVES: CLIPPING TOENAILS ON BOARD A FLIGHT IS TOO MUCH FOR SOME PEOPLE

A mechanical issue meant we left Dulles almost an hour and a half late so our eight-hour overnight flight turned into a 9.5-hour slog over the Atlantic. Thankfully, the baby slept. We didn’t.

They had already rebooked us on the next Milan flight, but we had hours to explore Zurich airport. There we found an entire "Family" Lounge that had a full kitchen, couches, games and more. Well done, Zurich! We eventually made it to Milan and spent a lovely week exploring Italy.

When we flew out of Naples from the check-in to security - every gate agent whisked us into a special line for families. Traveling with kids in Europe makes you feel like a celebrity – albeit a celebrity carrying a breastfeeding pillow and sporting spit up stains. But still.

At our gate, it was a sea of people when boarding started. However, the agents called for families with kids to pre-board if they desired. Some U.S. airlines do this too, but others have dropped the announcement and families have to self-identify they need the extra time. There are also horror stories about airlines separating families on long flights or making parents shell out extra cash just to ensure your 3-year-old isn’t surrounded by stranger danger.

When we arrived in Paris after yet another delayed flight, it was rush hour and the line for taxis was 30 people deep. Before we could even enter the waiting area, an angel of mercy tells us, "You have a baby! Here – come to the front of the line." It was the only time 30 people collectively wished they were wearing a baby at the same moment.

Flying out of Charles de Gaulle, we again were sent to the "quick" line at airport check in. Same for security. They have an entire line dedicated to families with children under the age of 18. I’ve never seen a dedicated family line in a U.S. airport.

When we finally touched down in Dulles eight hours later, it took us two and a half hours to clear customs. Let me repeat that. For almost three hours we stood in a snaking line to wait our turn for an agent. When we first saw the crowds, I went up to an employee and asked if there was a "Baby Fast Pass" line. She seemed caught off guard and said no with a half-hearted look of pity.

An hour into our queue, I had to find a place to nurse and sat in the wheelchair area. Again, I asked that employee if we could use the empty wheelchair line with the baby. I was told no. A short while later, another employee shouted across the entire room about something called "Mobile Passport Control" – telling us if we download the app we can use a different line.

Thinking she knew best, we followed instructions and received a QR code that we were told could get us into the "Global Entry/Diplomat/MPC" line. Hurray! We left our spot toward the front – pushed the stroller and our gear to the other line across the room – only to realize 50 of our closest friends did the same so we basically traded one long line with 20 agents to a shorter line with two. Insert face palm here.

I went up to the first woman I asked about a baby fast pass to ask why hadn’t she told me about the Mobile Passport Control option when I initially asked her if there was a quicker line and she seemed puzzled like I was speaking a foreign language. No angel of mercies here. Welcome to America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

When we traveled to Jamaica as a family this spring, we were ushered into shorter family lines there as well. A few years back on a different Italy trip, we passed hundreds in a passport line as the agent pushed our stroller FOR US to the dedicated family lane.

If the airlines and airports want to encourage travel again – let’s start with offering families a fast pass. It seems every other country does.