Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion

The untapped potential AI can't replace in underserved communities like mine

Post-60s liberalism created a Black underclass but the trades offer untapped opportunities with thousands of jobs available

By Corey Brooks Fox News
close
Rooftop Revelations: AI can't replace manual labor Video

Rooftop Revelations: AI can't replace manual labor

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks says the 'honest work' learned through trade schools could be the key out of poverty for many struggling in today's job market wanting to 'improve their lives.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The crime of post-60s liberalism is that it created permanent Black underclasses all over America, including on the South Side of Chicago where I live. The schools here are poor. Opportunities have been replaced by government handouts. Violence robs far too many families of their loved ones. Yet, there is much untapped potential in these underclasses.

I thought about them as I listened to Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" detail the need for hundreds of thousands of tradesmen and women recently at the Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit. He began by saying, "We’ve been telling kids for 15 years to learn to code." I, too, have been told to pursue that as a means of opportunity for my youth. But I always believed in the power of the trades. 

Rowe pointed out how the advent of AI has decimated many coding jobs but has not come after "the welders, the plumbers, the steamfitters, the pipefitters, the HVAC, or the electricians." AI cannot do manual labor.

MIKE ROWE REVEALS WHICH AMERICAN JOBS WILL REMAIN UNTOUCHED BY THE COMING AI REVOLUTION

For the last 20 or so, our nation has emphasized the college degree above everything, including vocational training. In my opinion, this has been disastrous. In my community, there are still those who look down at the prospect of working with their hands. They believe the college degree is their ticket. Maybe it is, but my point here is that work done by our hands should not be looked down upon in our culture. It’s honest work. 

Mike Rowe stresses the need to be more persuasive in making case for open trade positions Video

Rowe said that he heard Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, say in Aspen that "we need 500,000 electricians in the next couple of years — not hyperbole." My non-profit has provided training in the electrician field to many individuals, including a Chicago Police officer who eventually left the force to work full time in her new field. 

He said the over 80,000 collision repair technicians would be needed.

Over 140,000 tradespeople are needed to help companies build and deliver nuclear-powered submarines to the Navy.

And for the energy field, 300,000 to 500,000 people will be needed.

AI can’t do any of this work. But I know people from the South Side and similar neighborhoods across America who can.

AI will target the white-collar workforce before it comes for blue-collar jobs: Mike Rowe Video

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

We need to train these people and put them to work. They may be living in poverty and they may not have received the best education. But many of them are hungry to improve their lives. That is why our nation must reverse the decline of post-60s liberalism by giving these people direct pathways to opportunity. 

If one should fail or act detrimentally, then dismiss that person and let him or her be an example to others of what happens when one doesn’t fully commit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We are a nation in a crisis. If we don’t reverse the fortunes of my neighborhood and others like it, then when? 

The Golden Age for many Americans lies in the pursuit of a livelihood in the trades. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM COREY BROOKS

Pastor Corey Brooks, known as the "Rooftop Pastor," is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church's local mission. He gained national attention for his 94-day and 343-day rooftop vigils to transform the notorious "O-Block," once known as Chicago's most dangerous block, into #OpportunityBlock. Learn more at ProjectHOOD.org.