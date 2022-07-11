Expand / Collapse search
Published

Twitter versus Musk, moms fight back, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: The Biden family was getting rich from business with our enemies Video

Tucker Carlson: The Biden family was getting rich from business with our enemies

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings and reveals why China has power over President Biden on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – If China takes over the world and that appears to be coming, COVID will be one of the main reasons it was able to…  Continue reading…

CRIME TIPPING POINT – NYC bodega case could spark crackdown on violent criminals. Continue reading…

TWO MOMS FIGHT BACK – Mothers in Wisconsin share their stories of how school administration officials tried to silence them. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Macy Gray went from a strong feminist voice to a weak wokester in mere hours. I guess she fits her old definition of women…  Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel is adding to confusion over his Mideast policies. Continue reading…

ABORTION MYTH VS. REALITY – Supreme Court abortion ruling does not ban treatment for ectopic pregnancies. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Host Laura Ingraham says left-wing attacks intensify against pregnancy centers after Supreme Court abortion ruling…  Continue watching…

TWITTER VS. MUSK – Who is lying in battle over social media company's future? Continue reading…

WATCH CLOSELY – The most important 'Top Gun: Maverick' moment nearly every moviegoer missed. Continue reading…

WHAT CRT HAS WROUGHT The Los Angeles County School District now uses CRT and racism to hold back Black students. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Alternate States of America.  Check out all of our political cartoons…

