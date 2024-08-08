'Twisters' whips up lessons for Disney and far-left Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With then-Tropical Storm Debby moving off and up the west coast of Florida, I convinced my wife that it was the perfect time to see the movie "Twisters" again. I surmised that with wind gusts consistently over 40 mph and torrential rain, we would have the movie theater to ourselves.

Boy, was I wrong. A full two weeks after the movie’s release, the theater was sold out.

What?

As we quickly grabbed two seats with more people flowing in by the second, I began to talk to the people around me as we waited for the previews. I spoke with two families and three couples. My question being: "What brings you out to this movie in this weather?"

NYT CONTRIBUTOR ARGUES 'TWISTERS' TORNADO MOVIE 'FAILED US' WITH LACK OF CLIMATE CHANGE MESSAGING

Five of the people gave me a variation of the same answer: "No politics. No lectures from the left. Just word of mouth that it is great entertainment."

All true. Again, my wife and I first saw the film two weeks ago when it premiered. Like millions of Americans, over the last number of years I have come to dread going to the movies because many are infused with far-left taking points and lectures. Worse, many will openly insult those who don’t agree with their leftist or "woke" narratives.

The last time I checked, lecturing and insulting potentially half of your viewing audience was not the best way to create a hit movie or make a profit for your investors. And as we have seen over the last few years, Disney and other liberal to far-left movie studios have seen film after film crash and burn at the box office as they have collectively lost billions of dollars.

COUNTRY MUSIC STARS RECORD SONGS FOR 'TWISTERS' SOUNDTRACK, SOME MAY ALREADY BE ON YOUR PLAYLIST

With "Twisters" being a film dealing with adverse and dangerous weather conditions, I was, at the very least, waiting for the tiresome lecture about "climate change" from those behind the film. It never came.

The film has a racially and ethnically diverse cast. Which is wonderful. Not only did I see that as a reflection of America, but of my own greater family which is racially diverse, spiritually diverse, sexually diverse, and even home country diverse. A true and wonderful melting pot of Americans.

But Americans who choose to go to the movies to be entertained. Americans who work hard, face constant struggles, and don’t want to pay precious money to see a movie that lectures them or tells them they are intellectually inferior to the far-left directors, actors, producers and writers behind the movie.

'TWISTERS' DIRECTOR REJECTS CALLS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE LECTURE IN NEW TORNADO MOVIE: WON’T ‘PREACH’ TO AUDIENCE

Lee Isaac Chung, the exceptionally talented director of the film, pushed back hard against far-left criticism that his movie didn’t pound "climate change" at every opportunity. Said Chung, in part: "I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like (it) is putting forward any message. I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented."

Amen, brother.

Glen Powell – the co-star of the film led by Daisy Edgar-Jones – addressed some of that counter-productive trend by some in Hollywood in an article for The Telegraph. Said Powell, in part:

"Having grown up in and around Texas, I’m aware there are vast parts of America that have been underserved in terms of movies that they want to see. You sort of have New York and Los Angeles making the decisions about what gets made, but there’s a whole lot more audience out there you need to think about."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

He then very politely cut to the chase with regard to some in his business lecturing or speaking down to their audience: "First and foremost, because if you’re telling people what to think, you’re not allowing them to feel. You can’t put people into that heightened state if they’re thinking, ‘Hmm, do I or do I not agree with this message?’"

From his lips to the far-left and "woke" ears of Disney CEO Bob Iger and others in Hollywood who seemingly can’t stand half the people in the United States of America. To his great credit, legendary director and producer Steven Spielberg – who is the executive producer of "Twisters" – does seem to understand Powell’s subtle warning to his industry.

And as for Powell and director Chung being on to something, I give you a packed theater showing "Twisters" as a tropical storm played havoc with the weather. A theater that was full because of the word of mouth was: "No politics. No lectures. Just great entertainment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Word of mouth." Now there's a concept.

We will soon see if far-left Hollywood learns that valuable – and profitable – lesson. As they process some unassailable truths, go see the movie "Twisters." It’s made for you.