Tucker Carlson: Tony Bobulinski is about to tell us what he knows about Joe and Hunter Biden

On Tuesday night, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" will have an extensive interview with a man called Tony Bobulinksi.

You may have heard that name. He is a former business partner of Hunter Biden. Both text messages and Bobulinski's personal testimony indicate he met personally with Joe Biden to discuss a lucrative business deal in China. That's a big story.

The Biden campaign is not denying that meeting took place, by the way. They're just not talking about it and are trying to dismiss the whole thing as Russian propaganda. Tony Bobulinski is not going on any of the the other networks because they've decided to bury the story. They want you think it's a Russian smear. Those people are liars and they know what they're saying is a lie.

But at its core, this story is not about Hunter Biden. It's about his father, the man who made Hunter Biden's decades-long lobbying career possible. Joe Biden also made an almost-50 year lobbying career possible for his brother, Jim.

That is his story, and voters have a right to know a lot about it. They know nothing at this point. The Biden campaign, once again, has not denied the authenticity of a single email or text message. They know this is not a smear. They know it's true. But they're telling the rest of us, the Russians are behind it.

"Tntelligence community warned the president that [Rudy] Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians. And we also know that Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden," Biden told CBS News' "60 Minutes" Sunday, utilizing the third person.

"And so when you put the combination of Russia, Giuliani, the president together is just what it is," Biden added. "It's a smear campaign because he has nothing. He wants to talk about this. What is he running on?"

There are many infuriating parts of all this. Just one of which is the fact that Tony Bobulinski is not a Russian agent. He's a former naval officer who served this country, as did many other members of his family, and to dismiss him as some sort of tool of Russian intelligence is outrageous.

And it may have spurred his decision to come on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday night.