TUCKER CARLSON: Oakville Trafalgar High School is protecting a child abuser, has institutionalized child abuse

Last night we told you about a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada. The teacher has recently started wearing giant prosthetic breasts in the classroom in front of children as a fetish. The teacher's costume is intended to emulate a genre of Japanese pornography that translates roughly to "exploding milk porn."

For several days, a number of media organizations — including a Canadian media outlet that visited the school — reported the teacher's identity as Stephen Hanna. Oakville Trafalgar High School made no attempt to correct those reports. They wanted to protect the fetishist and child abuser in their school.

But after our segment, the Halton District School Board in Ontario emailed us to say that, contrary to these multiple reports, which we cited, the teacher in question is not named Stephen Hanna. At the same time, the school board refused to tell us who the teacher is. The school said, "We cannot confirm the identity of the individual in the photos/videos/radio segments."

Why not? It’s a man abusing children in the classroom. He doesn’t deserve protection. So we’ll tell you that, based on all available information, the teacher is actually named Kerry Lemieux. Kerry has decided to change his name to "Kayla," because the name "Kerry" apparently was just too masculine.

We reached out to the Halton District School Board, too, with Kerry Lemieux's name this afternoon. We asked the obvious question: Why is Kerry Lemieux allowed to force children to participate in his fetish for "exploding milk porn?" The school board again refused to comment, or even to confirm Lemieux's identity, because they've decided it's more important to protect a man who's abusing children.

Oakville Trafalgar High School has decided on the same course of action. In fact, Oakville Trafalgar High School has institutionalized child abuse. The school's policies state that, "Dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples." But that policy explicitly doesn't apply to teachers, who are free to expose their nipples and genitals to students at will.

To make the story even more grotesque, school district records show that Kerry Lemieux has completed the school board's "sexual abuse prevention program." Now he's forcing children to participate in his sexual fetishes, and the Halton District School Board in Ontario is helping him get away with it.