Tucker Carlson blasts Pelosi over visit to shuttered San Francisco hair salon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "ripped science apart like a State of the Union address" by visiting a San Francisco hair salon Monday for a wash and blowout without a mask, Tucker Carlson told his viewers Tuesday.

"She has wet hair, she is not wearing a mask, but she was indoors," said the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host, describing security footage of Pelosi's visit that was obtained by Fox News. "She was almost alone, because due to coronavirus regulations, salons in San Francisco are closed to services."

Carlson continued, "Nancy Pelosi went inside. She can do that because she is the Speaker of the House, third in line to the presidency. You cannot because you don't have as much power as Nancy Pelosi."

In the footage, which is timestamped at 3:08 p.m. PT, the California political powerhouse is seen walking through San Francisco's eSalon with wet hair and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March. On Tuesday, hair salons were allowed to reopen for outdoor services, but the owner of the salon Pelosi visited told Fox News she was not offering outdoor services.

Hours after vising the salon, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus, specifically his decision to allow a small live audience witness his speech at the Republican National Convention last week.

“Bringing all those people there, no masks, no distancing, and the rest," she said. "He slapped science right in the face.

"By that standard -- and that is the standard now -- Nancy Pelosi didn't simply slap science in the face yesterday," Carlson fired back. "No, by not wearing a mask and sneaking into a hair salon others are banned from entering, Nancy Pelosi did something worse. Nancy Pelosi drowned science in a 12-a pint designer ice cream cup. She crushed science with her $20,000 Sub-Zero freezer, and then she ripped science apart like a State of the Union address.

"And, she did it all on camera."

