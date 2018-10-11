Tucker Carlson: Eric Holder has given Dems permission to get physical. Don't be surprised when they obey

You may have noticed that the Democratic Party's daily talking points and a lot of the political coverage you see from news outlets are as in sync as the fabled Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Everyone in this media-political chorus line is putting on precisely the same performance.

Consider the question of angry left-wing mobs. They seem to be everywhere all of a sudden in this formerly placid country. They're yelling at Republicans in restaurants and airports. They're pounding on the front doors of the Supreme Court. They're blocking intersections threatening passers-by on the street.

This is the youth wing of the Democratic Party. Yet the Democratic Party's position is they do not exist. There are no mobs. Ignore your lying eyes.

Well not surprisingly, the media are suddenly saying exactly the same thing. CNN recently aired an Orwellian exchange in which conservative Daily Beast writer Matt Lewis made the mistake of referring to angry mobs as, well, angry mobs.

"When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob, when you see - when you -- " Lewis began.

"Oh, you're not going to use the 'mob' word here," said an indignant 'CNN Newsroom' host Brooke Baldwin.

Lewis stood his ground, with an assist from fellow panel conservative Mary Katharine Ham. But Baldwin acted as if they had uttered a forbidden expletive during family hour television. Apparently, using the word "mob" to describe an out-of-control swarm of lunatics is forbidden.

If banning words is what it takes to help the Democratic Party, some self-styled journalists are happy to do it. Not surprisingly, CNN did that very same segment again later in the day with Lewis, repetition being the heart of propaganda.

"Is it mob behavior?" mused host Don Lemon. "No, it's not mob behavior."

"Yes, it is," replied Lewis.

"It's people who are upset and they're angry with the way the country is going and the policies," Lemon opined. "In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It, doesn't tell you that you can't do it at a restaurant. It doesn't tell you that you can't do it on a football field. It doesn't tell you that you can't do it on a cable news show. You can do it wherever you want. And to call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale."

Got it? What happened to Ted and Heidi Cruz, when they were harassed as the ate dinner in a restaurant was not mob behavior. But what we pause for a second and consider how this story could be told differently, with the same facts but a different spin?

A liberal Democrat senator we'll call Rafael Cruz is having dinner with his wife at a restaurant in Washington. A group of screaming, predominantly white, political activists surround the couple and yell at them until they leave the building.

Do you think Don Lemon and his fellow CNN anchors would describe that as a legitimate, constitutionally protected protest? Or could possibly the word “mob” come up, along with dark allusions to "white supremacy" and Nazism? What do you think about that?

This is not the first time though we've seen this variety of dishonesty. It was also Don Lemon, amazingly, who just last August came rushing to the defense of that emerging democratic constituency, Antifa.

"It says it right in the name, Antifa, anti-fascism, which is what they were there fighting," Lemon actually said. "Listen, there's - you know, no organization's perfect."

At least former Attorney General Eric Holder is brave enough to speak the truth without euphemism. Holder isn't some dopey CNN anchor taking orders from his superiors. He's the former attorney general of the United States, once the country's chief law enforcement officer.

Holder doesn't need to pretend that a mob isn't a mob. -- He's thinking of running for president as a Democrat. His job is to assemble mobs and send them out on behalf of the Democratic Party. And that's exactly what he did when he said this at a campaign rally Sunday.

“Michelle [Obama] always says that you know, when they go low, we go high," said Holder. "No, no. When they go low, we kick them?"

Why not shoot them or burn them? The former attorney general has given his permission to get physical. Don't be surprised when the mob obeys.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Oct. 10, 2018.