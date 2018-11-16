Tucker Carlson: Accepting election outcomes you don't like is something only Republicans are required to do

It’s been more than a week since the last votes were cast in the 2018 midterms, that was last Tueday. but still several key races remain unresolved. In the state of Florida, a recount is ongoing, and we’ll have more on that in a moment. It’s a pretty weird story. But perhaps strangest of all is what’s happening in Georgia.

The race for Georgia governor was tight for months, you probably followed it, but it finished in the end pretty much exactly where the polls predicted it would finish: The Republican Brian Kemp defeated Democrat Stacy Abrams by about one and a half percentage points. In a big state, that is an awful lot of votes. For reasons she hasn’t really explained though, Stacey Abrams has refused to accept those results. Her allies are now claiming the election was stolen. Here’s what some of them are saying:

OHIO SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D): If Stacy Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it. It’s clear. It’s clear.

NEW JERSEY SEN. CORY BOOKER (D): Stacey Abrams’s election is being stolen from her, using what I think are insidious measures to disenfranchise certain groups of people

HILLARY CLINTON: I know Stacey well, she was one of my really strong surrogates in the campaign. If she’d had a fair election, she already would have won.

Election fraud! That’s what they’re saying. -- By the way, is there anyone more fraudulent than Cory Booker? Think about that.

But back to election fraud. It’s a serious charge. And it’s telling that nobody making that charge has provided any evidence that it actually happened. No detail at all.

Most remarkable of all though is that Hillary Clinton is one of the voices in this chorus. We keep track and we remember Hillary’s view just two years ago. Here’s what she thought of losing candidates who claim the election is rigged in October 2016:

“That’s horrifying! You know, every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims, whatever it is, it's rigged against him. … That is not the way our democracy works. We've been around for 240 years. We've had free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them. … He is denigrating, he's talking down our democracy. And I, for one, am appalled.”

She's appalled. You got to accept the outcomes you don't like. But it turns out that accepting outcomes you don't like is something only Republicans are required to do.

Richard Nixon had an entire presidential election stolen from him by JFK in 1960. Liberals applauded when Nixon chose not to contest that election. But Democrats do not apply the same standard to themselves.

When Democrats lose, there is always a reason, a reason that has nothing to do with alienating voters or getting fewer votes. It's Putin rigged the machines. The Macedonians hacked Facebook. Roger Stone sent unapproved tweets, or the perennial favorite, you're racist, all of you who didn't vote for us, you're racist, you're immoral bigots.

And, of course, that's what we're hearing once again now. By the way, it's a lie. America is not a racist country. It's a kind and decent country. But the left hopes that by calling you enough names they'll bully you into giving them more power. They always try that and sometimes it works. It might work this time. The question is what's the cost to the country?