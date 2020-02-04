Rep. Andy Biggs: Trump's State of the Union amidst impeachment highlights American crossroad

The confluence of the State of the Union speech by President Trump and the failed impeachment efforts of the left gives us a clear vision of where America is today.

President Trump’s speech will be optimistic. He will assuredly tout the remarkable achievements of his administration. Two legacy building trade agreements, the USMCA and phase one of the U.S.- China trade pact, destroyed the naysayers’ claims that both were impossible.

The President has nominated and had confirmed more than 180 federal court judges, including Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN IS TAKING 'TOUGHEST MAN ALIVE' TO STATE OF THE UNION

Our economy is robust. We have historic low unemployment rates in many demographics. Manufacturing jobs are coming back. Scarcity in the labor force has helped raise real wages, particularly in entry-level positions that require little previous education or training. Retirement plans are strengthening on the back of a resurgent market. In short, the foundation of long-term economic growth has been laid by the policies of the Trump administration, which has produced optimism in consumers and businesses.

The military has been rebuilt, and American prestige around the world is back.

The United States has once again become the shining city on the hill. Americans can feel confident in our path forward, whereas three years ago, cynicism and pessimism gripped the country.

President Trump’s speech Tuesday is a clear juxtaposition with the left’s cynical attack on America’s institutions, our president, and our heritage evidenced in their impeachment efforts.

America really is at a crossroads. We can embrace our past, acknowledge our shortcomings, and rally for the future of prosperity and peace, that has been our destiny, or we can choose the Socialists’ view that America is fatally flawed, and we must surrender what we are to their demoralizing theme.

Democrats have allowed a small, but vocal, group of their extreme base to seize control of their party. They have become a relentless group of evangelizing apostles of Marxism, Critical Race Theory, and Globalism, that refuse to advance this great nation. Instead, they want us to become another failed example of corporatist philosophy that leaves everyone impoverished, economically and spiritually.

President Trump’s accomplishments over the past three years have renewed our faith in the mission of the American republic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

While Republicans and President Trump tackle vexing problems, such as immigration, infrastructure, and balancing the federal budget and while we work to bring our soldiers home and stop America’s participation in endless wars, the left’s far-left base will continue to sow their malevolent seeds of discord and division.

The optimism of President Trump’s State of the Union address side-by-side with the other side’s hate-filled promises to continue investigating President Trump, his family, his friends and associates, and even his supporters, leaves one agog at their misplaced energy and persistence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Americans can see clearly that there are two paths to take: the optimistic path to security and prosperity that comes with freedom, or a cynical downward spiral to a failed idea where government reigns supreme and individual liberty is a memory.

I’m betting that Americans want freedom and individual choice. It may come with some difficulties, but it is far more rewarding in the long run.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REP. ANDY BIGGS