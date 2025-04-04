Expand / Collapse search
Trump's 'red line' for Iran, taxpayer dollars spent on DEI insanity, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Hannity to the 'Chicken Littles' of the Left: The world is not ending over Trump's tariffs

Hannity to the 'Chicken Littles' of the Left: The world is not ending over Trump’s tariffs

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the reaction to President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the reaction to President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump has drawn a 'red line' for Iran. Continue reading…

BAD LEFTOVERS – Biden’s regulations will decide your next light bulb unless Trump stops them. Continue reading…

OFF THE RAILS – I used to love Amtrak, but now I realize it needs DOGE. Continue reading…

RAND PAUL – Terminate the Trump tariffs before it's too late. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor addresses Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Cory Booker and actor Alec Baldwin's political takes. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Cory Booker’s marathon speech was an ‘act of desperation,’ 'not an act of heroism' Video

JONATHAN TURLEY – Can Trump serve a third term? Continue reading…

WOKE BOONDOGGLE – USDA's spent taxpayer dollars on DEI insanity. Continue reading…

EARLY PARDONS – I spent 36 years in prison for a crime I didn’t do. Trump’s pardons are the right idea. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

