Jenna Ellis: THIS is Trump's most lasting success (and the left's greatest fear)

Of all the planks of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign platform, none united conservatives, libertarians, Republicans, and independents like his pledge to nominate judges who respect the Constitution as it was originally interpreted.

Of all the successes President Trump has achieved during his 32 months in office, none infuriates liberals and socialists quite the same way as his demonstrated ability to follow through on that promise — big league.

Final confirmation votes for six more federal district court judges are expected as the Senate settles back into business, which will bring the total to 152 total judicial confirmations since Donald Trump took office, including two Supreme Court justices who are in a position to shape American jurisprudence for a generation to come.

That is a prodigious number, and if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps up his current pace of confirming the President’s nominees up until the end of Donald Trump’s first term, it will be the second-most judicial confirmations ever in a single term. If McConnell maintains the same pace for the full eight years, Trump will have appointed far and away the most federal judges of any president in American history.

This was by no means a foregone conclusion. Recall that there were dozens of “Never Trump” voices in 2016 claiming that President Trump would nominate liberals and relatives to the courts. Instead, he has nominated one impeccable originalist after another.

What’s more, the president has stood firmly behind his nominees when they’ve come under attack from the left. McConnell has done an admirable job, as has Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. But without resolve at the White House, the whole enterprise would have fallen apart long ago.

If the left’s savage attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh — which they now admit were politically-motivated — were not enough to shake President Trump’s resolve, then nothing is. Top-tier lawyers and jurists such as Kavanaugh can more confidently seek and accept nominations knowing that — come hell or high water — the leader of the free world has their back.

The President’s support isn’t just an empty gesture, either. Nothing incenses the left quite so much as a federal judiciary committed to interpreting the Constitution the way it was originally intended. George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, for instance, is pouring millions of dollars into a dedicated opposition research and activist group specifically aimed at stopping, ruining, and humiliating qualified Trump judicial nominees.

The group, “Demand Justice,” has put Democratic politicians such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on stage with radicals such as Ferguson Riot organizer Brittany Packnett. This group is firmly committed to keeping the courts in the hands of people who will disregard the Constitution and ensure that women aren’t unduly inconvenienced when they wish to get a late-term abortion.

For conservatives, though, the money Soros and his fellow leftists spend fighting Trump’s judicial nominees is a win in and of itself. If the Kavanaugh affair proved anything, it’s that they’re throwing their money down a well — and every dollar they waste is a dollar they can’t spend on their other ludicrous priorities, such as confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens.

The courts are rapidly being returned to the originalists, and each new confirmation represents another brick in the wall that will protect American liberties from liberal overreach long after President Trump leaves the White House. The howls of outrage emanating from the political left are a good indication of just how successful the president has been.

