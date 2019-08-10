Deroy Murdock: Don't ignore Trump's unifying, anti-racist rhetoric

Not even the "paper of record" could resist the left’s big lie: Donald J. Trump is America’s “racist-in-chief.”

After last weekend’s deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Democrats and other Trump haters demanded that the president denounce white nationalism, which apparently propelled the alleged Texas gunman. President Trump did exactly that.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Trump said Monday. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

The Old Gray Lady’s page-one, online headline reflected these remarks: “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM”

But those accurate words enraged Democrats. They disproved the leftist lie that Trump is a divisive bigot.

