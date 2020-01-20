Deroy Murdock: Trump marks third year in office with real success despite venomous, irrational Democrats

Wednesday was momentous for President Donald J. Trump. House Democrats voted, with zero Republican support, to send the Senate two anti-Trump articles of impeachment. He and Vice Premier Liu He signed a curtain-raising trade pact between America and China. Financial markets rejoiced as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed through the 29,000 mark and closed at a record-breaking 29,030.

With Monday marking three years since his inauguration, Wednesday’s events fit a familiar pattern: Democrats relentlessly gnaw like rats at Trump’s heels. Despite this sickening nuisance, Trump has stayed focused and crafted a stunning record of predominantly conservative accomplishments. Investors applaud Trump’s progress, as stocks, employment, growth, and prosperity spiral into the heavens.

Democrats have donned numerous disguises for their irrational, venomous Trumpophobia. The president’s unforgivable act? He did the forbidden and denied Hillary Clinton her birthright: The Oval Office.

Democrats have demanded Trump’s unreleased tax returns, claimed he is mentally ill, proposed his ouster via the 25th Amendment, and invoked Stormy Daniels, the emoluments clause, “Racism!,” Russiagate, “Baltimore!,” and now the Ukraine-o-Rama impeachment saga. The donkeys always try to trample Trump.

But they can’t. Despite all of this, President Trump rounds third with an enviable big-league record. His economic, domestic, and foreign-policy hits merit the Hall of Fame.

