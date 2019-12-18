Newt Gingrich: Trump impeachment vote – America, it's the anti-Trump universe vs. the pro-Trump universe

Watching recent developments in the House Democratic Party, it is clear that the effort to impeach President Trump has nothing to do with facts or a normal process of investigation and evidence-based prosecution.

We are living through a process defined by a pro-Trump universe and an anti-Trump universe. The great economy, record-low unemployment, the conservative judges, the achievements in renewing the Space program, and a host of other positive things are occurring in the pro-Trump universe.

However, the willful avoidance of facts and evidence by left-wing media and left-wing Democrats is a sign that there is an alternative anti-Trump universe.

The report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz was devastating in its indictment of senior FBI officials – and even more in its repudiation of the lies being told by Democrat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is the public face of the impeachment effort. Again and again, Horowitz vindicated the former chairman, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, and rejected Schiff’s assertions.

On Sunday, Chris Wallace made vividly clear in interviews for "Fox News Sunday" with both former FBI Director James Comey and Chairman Schiff that they simply were not telling the truth. Every American should watch the Wallace interview.

Further, Schiff is not the only Democratic congressman with a big credibility gap. As Paul Sperry reported for RealClearInvestigations, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has some real explaining to do.

Sperry wrote that in February 2018, Nadler circulated a ‘Dear Democratic Colleague’ letter – later leaked to the press – that trashed a House Intelligence Committee report detailing FBI spying abuses involving former Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

But Horowitz last week found the FBI did in fact abuse its authority.

Sperry also notes that “Nadler also insisted in his four-page letter … that a discredited Clinton campaign-funded [Christopher Steele] dossier did not play a substantial role in supporting warrants to spy on Page.”



Inspector General Horowitz found the opposite.

In his letter, Nadler implied that Nunes, was lying about what he had read in classified documents.

But the Horowitz report concurred with Nunes’s findings. In fact, one Republican committee staffer told Sperry that Nadler “has no credibility left.”

The failure of the secret Schiff kangaroo court hearings, combined with the growing repudiation by official inquiries, has convinced many Americans that the whole impeachment process is simply a scheme by Democrats, partisans, and fake news media members who hate President Trump.

In fact, the Horowitz report and other investigations make increasingly clear that The Washington Post, and The New York Times should return the Pulitzers their reporters received for the fake news they were being fed by the deep state opponents of President Trump.

As Lee Smith makes clear in his book "The Plot Against the President," the systemic dishonesty of the deep state-fake media-Democratic Party system is deeper and more dishonest than anyone could have imagined a decade ago.

The Democrats’ problems aren’t just with their chairmen. Consider this new report by Chrissy Clark for in The Federalist:

“Robert Powell, the husband of Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., reportedly took $700,000 from a Ukrainian oligarch named Igor Kolomoisky. Mucarsel-Powell sits on the House Judiciary Committee, the committee that drafted two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his alleged abuse of power with regards to Ukraine.”

Of course, in the Democrats’ alternative universe, having Hunter Biden accept millions from a Ukrainian company, or a Judiciary Committee member’s husband accepting $700,000 in Ukrainian oligarch funding, or an FBI senior manager’s wife getting nearly $700,000 in campaign funds from Clinton-aligned Democrats are simply business as usual. In the Democrats’ left-wing world, all bad things are Republican and conservative and no wrongdoing can be alleged against the deep state-fake news-Democrat alliance against President Trump.

The growing understanding of how sick the system is has turned more and more Americans against the Democratic Party’s impeachment campaign. In a remarkable turn of events, people actually believe the process may strengthen President Trump. This is literally making fake news analysts’ heads hurt.

Steve Krakauer in the Fourth Watch media newsletter wrote that a recent CNN poll found that only 25 percent of Americans think the impeachment circus will hurt President Trump’s re-election campaign. Meanwhile, 37 percent think it will have no effect and 32 percent believe it will help him get re-elected.

According to Krakauer: “When David Chalian reported this to Anderson Cooper tonight on AC360, Cooper was stunned. ‘This poll hurts my head,’ said Cooper. ‘I mean, David, do you believe these polls?’

With the current impeachment process having lost ground with the American people – and with the Republican Senate certain to sustain the President and reject the dishonest hypocrisy of the House Democrats – what can we expect in this world of an alternative, anti-Trump universe?

The answer is apparently a permanent impeachment process – no matter what the American people want or what the evidence or lack of evidence indicates.

Consider this report from Politico:

“In a filing to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued that the House’s demands for grand jury materials connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation were still urgent because such evidence might become relevant to the Senate’s expected impeachment trial next month.

“But Letter went further to note that even apart from the Senate trial, the House Judiciary Committee intends to continue its impeachment investigation arising from the Mueller probe on its own merit.

"'The committee has continued and will continue [its impeachment] investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,’ Letter wrote in a filing Monday as part of the House’s bid to obtain Mueller’s grand jury evidence.”

In other words, the Democrats are already laying the ground for yet another impeachment effort once this one fails.

The 2020 campaign is going to be a tale of two vividly different universes.

Which one the American people decide is better for themselves and their country will do a great deal to define the next century of American progress – or decay.

