Tomi Lahren: 'The Game' is over

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

So it’s OK to degrade, demean and harass a woman so long as she’s a conservative and so long as her name is Tomi Lahren, huh, Game?

Well, I’m Tomi Lahren and I have some "Final Thoughts" for you, Game, so listen up.

If you’ll recall, a couple of months ago I was threatened by the rapper Cardi B.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TOMI LAHREN

Then I was attacked by the rapper Nicki Minaj.

Then I was pretty much attacked by the rap community, their fans, and followers at large.

Strangely, I am pretty used to it.

But there was one vile rapper -- I use the word “rapper” very loosely because he hasn’t really been relevant in 10 years -- who calls himself “The Game.”

His degrading posts (plural) on social media about me were so below-the-belt, sexually explicit and vile I never responded, until now.

See, I have no problem arguing political points or policy but this fool’s attack on me had nothing to do with politics.

It was all personal, all disgusting, and yes, dare I say it, sexist?

I do. Sexist!

The things he said about me were perhaps the ugliest and most repulsive things I have ever read.

And I’ve read A LOT of nasty things about myself.

He kisses his daughter with that mouth, and that’s what’s also troubling.

He posted an Instagram photo of me with a caption so vile and so horrific I can’t share it with you.

He then posted an unflattering photo of me from high school and joked how ugly I am, and how I had plastic surgery…which I didn’t.

Yeah, Game, I was about 16-years-old in that photo and yep, it’s an ugly photo of me but STILL I’m proud of it.

Wanna know why? Because guess where that photo was from? From an article in my local newspaper about getting a summer job.

I have thick skin, really thick skin, but I am still a human being. I am someone’s daughter, someone’s granddaughter, someone’s girlfriend, and a person.

You don’t have to like me. You can even call me ugly, dumb, or a whole dictionary full of horrible things, but the collection of things that have been said or directed at me from The Game and friends, is not OK. And it’s not just that it's not OK to say those things to me...It’s not OK period.

Look, I don’t worry about me. I signed up for this.

I think about all the young ladies who follow me and read this stuff and see this stuff.

But this week Game took it a step further and defended his vile behavior on the day-time talk show, “The Real”:

“It’s never a woman thing. That post was about Tomi Lahren herself for her actions, and I wanted to post something that’d be brash about it, and I hope that it made her day bad, and her co-workers looked at her crazy, and she had a terrible day."

Wow.

Not only is what he said about me disgusting, explicit and wrong -- I know girls see this stuff and think, I will never speak out like Tomi does and I will never be confident in my opinions because look what happens when you are -- you get treated like less than a human. And to attack my appearance when I was in high school, and now, really?

Where are the feminists? Since when has that been OK? Just because I’m Tomi?

Girls struggle enough with personal confidence and self-esteem and when they see rappers with millions of followers attack someone’s appearance -- what message does that send?

Well, ladies, I hope you know that I will be OK.

I will fight on.

I will NOT be silenced or intimidated by the filth that is hurled at me by low-class rappers.

And I know not all of you want this kind of public life, and I don’t blame you.

I just hope, in your own life, you are strong enough to block out hate like this.

You will likely not experience it on the level I do, and I’m glad.

But you will experience it in some way, shape or form -- especially if you’re a conservative and choose to be vocal and proud of it.

I don’t back down and I don’t stoop to their level because that’s not how I was raised.

I may make political points that offend people and I’ll own that, but I would never even THINK half of the things that are said about me and to me.

I wouldn’t wish that kind of language on my worst enemy.

These “Final Thoughts” are very personal and they mean a lot to me.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’d be easy to cower in the corner but playing dead has never really been my style.

God bless and take care.

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.