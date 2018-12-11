Tomi Lahren: Russia merry go ‘round’

It’s been 19 months of the Russia witch hunt and you, the American taxpayer are paying for it. What do we have to show for it? A whole lot of nothing.

Hi, I’m Tomi and it’s time for First Thoughts.

Quite frankly, I am sick of talking about Russia, Mueller, Comey, Cohen, Flynn, Manafort, Stormy, Strzok, Page, and the rest of them. After 19 months and counting, there is still ZERO evidence Donald Trump conspired with Russia. Yet, if you watch the news or read the papers, you’d think President Trump is on the verge of being hauled out of the White House in handcuffs. No! Not true.

This Russia probe led by Robert Mueller has expanded again and again and again in an on-going saga of perpetual knit-picking absurdity.

As of November 29th, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has handed down indictments, convictions, and received guilty pleas from 33 people and three companies, BUT some crimes these individuals have been charged with or even admitted to have NOTHING to do with Trump, but instead pertain to wrongdoing or alleged wrongdoing by people with some association with him at some time in some capacity at some point in his life.

STILL, there is no evidence of this mystical Trump-Russia collusion designed to crush Hillary and ensure a Trump presidency!

Yeah, I hear the non-stop squawking about Michael Cohen -- Trump’s former attorney -- but let’s be clear, the crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to were -- five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a federally insured bank, one count of causing an unlawful corporate contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution. There is NO information in Cohen’s sentencing memorandum about the issue of possible Trump-Russia election collusion!!

What evidence DO we have? Millions and millions of taxpayer dollars thrown to the wind.

The bill for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election has totaled almost $17 million in direct and indirect expenses over the course of its first year, according to a count by the Justice Department.

By comparison, the Benghazi Select Committee was tasked with investigating how four Americans were KILLED, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stephens. Remember that? The raid Hillary and Barack Obama blamed on a YouTube video? The Benghazi select panel cost $7 million. That’s nearly $10 million dollars LESS than this Russia witch hunt and the Russia witch hunt ISN’T OVER!

The money is just a part of this monotonous annoyance. Don’t forget, we’ve got our elected representatives on House and Senate intelligence committees spending a huge chunk of their time -- of our time -- investigating this conspiracy theory.

When will it end? I think I speak for millions of Americans when I say, I am so sick and hearing “RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA” with no “EVIDENCE EVIDENCE EVIDENCE!”

Those are my First Thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" monologue on Fox Nation on December 11, 2018.

