Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Tom Cotton for vice president, Biden's horrible, no good, very bad week, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The old dog can't learn new tricks Video

Laura: The old dog can't learn new tricks

Fox News host Laura Ingraham pulls back the curtain on efforts to 'rescue' President Biden on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA – Fox News host pulls back the curtain on efforts to 'rescue' President Biden. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Why Donald Trump should select Tom Cotton as his running mate. Continue reading…

SHRINKFLATION – Biden blames businesses for ‘shrinkflation,’ but he's forgetting a critical reality. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Imagine how easy and fun it would be to have President Kamala Harris. Continue reading…

'EVERYTHING WENT BLANK' – I'm a 40-year-old mom and wife with Stage 4 cancer. Here's what I want you to know. Continue reading…

MARKY MARK – The actor discusses ‘Hallow’ and how faith has driven his life. Continue watching…

I attribute all of my success to my faith: Mark Wahlberg Video

OBSCURE DESTRUCTION – The most destructive EPA program you’ve never heard of. Continue reading…

JOE CONCHA – Joe Biden's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week and Democrats' next move. Continue reading…

BLM & LGBT VS. ABC & 123 – I was a public school teacher for 28 years and I know who's to blame for what education has become. Continue reading…

02.14.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.