Michael Levin: Tom Brady leaves Patriots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and this is the person to blame

Tom Brady just practiced the ultimate in social distancing: he distanced himself all the way from Foxboro to Tampa Bay.

If you’re not a football fan, then I have no idea what you think about from September to early February.

If you are, this is NEWS. Gigantic news.

TOM BRADY RECEIVES ADVICE FROM SUPER BOWL CHAMPION ABOUT JOINING BUCCANEERS

North Korea and Gillette Stadium have one thing in common: no real news ever, ever, ever gets out.

So we’ll probably never know what birthed the Brady-to-Tampa Bay fiasco.

The smart money is on the idea that coach Bill Belichick would have had him back for short money, but Brady wanted respect (big money) plus guys he could throw to who could actually catch the ball.

So Belichick has a new chapter of his legacy to write, while Brady gets the money, the weapons, and the ability to prove he can win without Bill.

But I think there’s a reason for Brady’s souring on his coach that I don’t see discussed anywhere else in the sports world, which is starved for news since all sports have been canceled until what feels like 2087.

It’s this: think back to the 2018 Super Bowl. Pats-Eagles. A massive shootout in which Brady had to continually return to the field to rally the troops to one more touchdown.

Pats lose 41-33.

Why’d they give up so many points? Because cornerback Malcolm Butler did something to annoy Belichick in the two weeks leading up to the big game.

What did he do?

We’ll never know. No news gets out of the Death Star.

Pats fans can remember Butler, the hero of the Super Bowl win against the Seahawks, standing on the sidelines of the Eagles Super Bowl, in tears.

Whatever Butler did caused Belichick to let him stand there and not play a single down.

What if Malcolm Butler had played in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia? What if he’d made a couple of key stops or even – think of it – intercepted the Eagles in the red zone?

What if he’d played? What if he’d made a couple of key stops or even – think of it – intercepted the Eagles in the red zone?

It says here, as the old-time sportswriters wrote, that Belichick’s power move against Butler cost Brady a Super Bowl.

The GOAT would have seven rings, not just a measly six.

So naturally, he packed his bags and moved to the only team whose initials match his – Tampa Bay.

I was sad enough when Mookie Betts was traded by the Poor Sox.

(My daughter Aliya says they should be called the Blue Sox because they’re making everyone sad.)

But now Tom’s up and gone.

No longer will I see Giselle emerging from SoulCycle in Chestnut Hill, her hair perfect. (I saw her once, emerging from SoulCycle, and her hair was indeed perfect.)

Here’s hoping Brady gets his eighth ring this season in Tampa Bay.

Oops, his seventh.

In short … I blame Belichick for this disaster, and now you know why.

