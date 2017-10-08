Todd Starnes: I reckon Pence finally got tired of NFL malcontents' boorish behavior

On Sunday, Vice President and American Patriot Mike Pence walked out of the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Franciscio 49ers after several players took a knee during the national anthem.

"I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," the vice president wrote on Twitter.

I reckon the vice president (like many professional football fans) finally got tired of tolerating the boorish behavior of a bunch of intolerant, unAmerican malcontents.

"At at time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us," he added.

The Indianapolis Star reports no Colts players disrespected the national anthem, but several 49ers did.

"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem," he wrote.

God bless you, Vice President Pence for standing up and doing the right thing. We can only hope that more patriotic Americans will follow the vice president's lead and turn off the National Football League.

