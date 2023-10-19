Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift's AMC deal, Britney Spears's revelation, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Gutfeld: Buyers say 'no way' to woke lingerie Video

Gutfeld: Buyers say 'no way' to woke lingerie

'Gutfeld!' panelists discuss reports Victoria’s Secret will be ditching prioritizing 'wokeness' over ‘sexiness’ after sales drop.

GUTFELD – Buyers say 'no way' to woke lingerie. Continue watching…

TOXIC – Britney Spears's revelation mirrors what too many women face. Continue reading…

WHO WILL FIGHT ESG? – This is the most in-depth ESG review of 2024's presidential candidates ever made. Continue reading…

MAKE THEM PAY – Make sponsors of terrorism like Iran pay for their crimes. Continue reading…

MIRACLE IN NEW YORK – Since the horrific Hamas attacks in Israel, the world has been searching for answers. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Mickey Mouse has a new dangerous business partner. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Mickey Mouse has a new dangerous business partner Video

LEE GREENWOOD – Maren Morris complains country music is about love of country – but that's precisely the point. Continue reading…

YONAT FRILING – I'm in the field for Fox in Jerusalem. I've seen Hamas horrors and it hit me very hard. Continue reading…

WILDEST DREAMS – Swifties and their favorite star boost movie chain and may change the face of entertainment. Continue reading…

10.18.23

