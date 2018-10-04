Tammy Bruce: Kavanaugh chaos: Vote in the midterms as though your kids' futures depend on it

For weeks, we’ve been subjected to the ever-increasing hysteria of the left. The confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh started with the Democrats shouting to the world that he was an evil, mutant offspring of Charles Manson and Pol Pot. Now, not so much.

On July 9, the day President Donald Trump announced Judge Kavanaugh as his choice for the court, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer made his own statement. Breitbart reported, “The same day, Schumer announced that he planned to launch an aggressive campaign to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination. He would do it, he said, ‘with everything I have’ because the ‘stakes are simply too high.’ “

The Democrats have few quivers with which to destroy people — they consist of accusing someone of being a racist, sexist or homophobe. So sexist it would be. They would cast him as an abuser of women; ultimately, a rapist. From a long time ago. With no evidence or corroboration, just the demand that we “believe all women.” Because when you’re railroading someone, asking questions must be declared a crime as well. Just ask any fascist.

Then after weeks of confidently setting upon the judge as a consummate liar, serial gang rapist and drug-distributing sex trafficker, all of that has dissolved.

Every observer could tell after the judge’s compelling defense at the Senate hearing, and the moment Mr. Trump approved an additional FBI investigation into the collapsing allegations, the Democratic allegations against Judge Kavanaugh turned on a dime.

Suddenly, the politicians and media shifted from “he’s a serial rapist” to “he drank too much in college.” Just like that. Oh, they also decided to defend himself against a bunch of jackals in the Senate falsely accusing him and trying to ruin his life indicated he didn’t have the “temperament” to be a Supreme Court justice.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, once again, in this process exposes herself as the desperate fraud she has become.

“Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein attacks Brett Kavanaugh’s temperament after his ‘belligerent’ testimony,” blares the CNBC headline. “Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Friday tore into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony, calling it ‘aggressive and belligerent. … I have never seen a nominee for any position behave in that manner,’ Feinstein said during a meeting of the committee, hours before a scheduled panel vote on the judge’s confirmation. ‘Judge Kavanaugh used as much political rhetoric as my Republican colleagues, and what’s more, he went on the attack.’ “

In other words, how dare he defend himself. He dared to expose them and condemn the process for what it was, and he was to be condemned for that as well. Judge Kavanaugh was facing a gang using the power of the federal government to facilitate a political and social assassination of him and his family. His passionate, righteous indignation at being smeared as a monster by the Democrats is exactly what a normal, wrongly accused person would have expressed.

If he hadn’t been so moved, that is what would put into question both his emotional and psychological well-being. After what we all witnessed, his powerful denunciation, and temperament represented all of us.

From that point, the legacy media perpetuated this new narrative. Declaring him a gang rapist no longer had as much clout, so moving on to a new accusation was key. What does that tell you about the truth of and their own understanding of their initial allegations?

How have the fabulists of the Senate bolstered their “bad temperament” fiction? By pointing again to his high school and college days. Nevermind how the man has conducted himself for the last quarter of a century. Instead, The New York Times went with a bombshell report accusing Judge Kavanaugh of once throwing ice on some guy at a bar during college.

“The incident, which occurred in September 1985 during Mr. Kavanaugh’s junior year, resulted in Mr. Kavanaugh and four other men being questioned by the New Haven Police Department. Mr. Kavanaugh was not arrested, but the police report stated that a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him ‘for some unknown reason,’ ” The Times said.

In just two weeks time, the Democrats went from condemning Judge Kavanaugh for being Charles Manson to condemning him for being a regular guy in college. For a gang with that repertoire running the federal government, none of us are safe from its fascist behavior.

Once again, Democratic leadership exposes itself and its agenda as not just a fraud, but a malicious effort to destroy innocent people for political gain. And it’s not just Judge Kavanaugh. For the Democrats, every American is fair game in their desperation to hold onto power.

I do hope Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, yet no matter what happens, remember all of this in November, and vote as though your sons’ and daughters’ lives and futures depend on it — because they do.

This column originally appeared in The Washington Times.