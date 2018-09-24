Tammy Bruce: Kavanaughs smart to fight back against Dems determined to destroy them over a lost election

After a week of horrible accusations, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh joined Martha MacCallum on Fox News' "The Story" Monday night for an extended interview discussing the Democratic campaign targeting him for political assassination.

I do believe something happened to Dr. Christine Ford, and the new accuser from Yale, Deborah Ramirez. But after days of uncorroborated accusations, witnesses who contradict the accusers, zero evidence, and an obvious political apparatus facilitating the attacks, I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

What is clear is both women are being used as pawns by a political establishment that doesn’t give a damn about them, and instead is using the epidemic of sexual violence against us as a political chit. Weaponizing the issue is a grotesque abuse of all of us who have dealt with the issue.

What’s happening to Dr. Ford, Ms. Ramirez and the Kavanaughs in this deliberately mangled process is deeply and fundamentally unfair.

What’s happening to Dr. Ford, Ms. Ramirez and the Kavanaughs in this deliberately mangled process is deeply and fundamentally unfair.

Appearing on Fox News with his wife Ashley, Kavanaugh found himself having to defend himself against vile allegations which now absurdly include rape, gang rape, and drug distribution.

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, Amnesty International won the Smear Kavanaugh Follies on Monday night demanding a “halt to a vote” until his “possible involvement in human rights violations,” like torture, is “declassified and made public.”

When the only thing that matters is an allegation, we can expect every allegation to be made.

If the Senate allows these uncorroborated and refuted smears to succeed, this insanity will be the new order, taking our system and justice for everyone, with it.

Smears can be especially successful when they are made against someone you don’t know.

The circus of the Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month ensured that the news coverage was of the protests during the hearing. Legacy media made sure you knew what protesters were screaming, but not so much what Judge Kavanaugh had to say.

The interview with MacCallum is the first time the majority of Americans have a had a chance to hear directly from a man the Democrats and media are desperately painting as a frightening combo of Charles Manson and Pol Pot.

“’What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone,’ said Mr. Kavanaugh.

His wife Ashley said the allegations against her husband were "hard to believe. I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years," she said. "He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett."

The demand by the Democrats throughout this circus is that women making accusations are to be believed simply because they’re women.

Yet Mrs. Kavanaugh was immediately mocked on social media when news of the interview broke.

Margaret Sullivan, the “media columnist” for the Washington Post (and former public editor at the New York Times) tweeted about Mrs. Kavanaugh’s appearance with a sneer, “Wife at your side, check.”

Suddenly the woman who is supposed to be believed isn’t, and instead is reduced to a prop. She is then mocked for standing up for herself, her husband and her family in the midst of obscene attacks leading to grotesque attacks on social media and death threats.

Mrs. Kavanaugh’s crime which exempts her from the “always believe” rule is that she’s not the right type of woman. She’s a conservative. She does not conform to the liberal narrative.

In other words, she thinks for herself.

For decades, and throughout this debacle, the Democrats and media have sent a specific, misogynistic message that only certain kinds of women matter, and all men are the problem.

“’I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I'm telling the truth. I know my lifelong record and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people,’" Judge Kavanaugh told MacCallum.

Democrats are determined to destroy a man’s life because they’re mad they lost an election.

Democratic senators are insisting Judge Kavanaugh prove his innocence, which is the antithesis of the system our Founders designed and what is necessary for a free people to remain genuinely at liberty. Pundits are arguing that all of this is fine because “he’s not going to jail” and “it’s just a job” he’d be losing.

The fact is, they’re conducting a worldwide smear of a man as a sexual predator because it serves a grotesque political purpose. Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation, life’s work, and future will be ruined over accusations that are increasingly appearing to be baseless.

Mrs. Kavanaugh spoke for all of us when she said to MacCallum: “’I know Brett. I know who he is. I don’t know what happened to [Ford] and I don't even want to go there. I feel badly for her family. I feel badly for her through this process. This process is not right."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can stand up for every American, man and woman alike, by helping Judge Kavanaugh get confirmed to the Supreme Court.

If the Senate allows these uncorroborated and refuted smears to succeed, this insanity will be the new order, taking our system and justice for everyone, with it.