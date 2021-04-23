Deroy Murdock: 'Systemic racism' is no match for Black power

President Joe Biden and top Democrats lately sound like a scratched album on the record player. They sing the same lyric, over and over again. And it grates more deeply with repetition.

After Tuesday’s all-counts conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, Biden decried "the systemic racism that is a stain on our nation’s soul." Vice President Kamala Harris added that evening: "America has a long history of systemic racism."

On Wednesday, the record kept skipping. "Our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head-on," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists. United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Al Sharpton’s National Action Network on April 14 that "slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles."

Democrats are trapped in the 1950s and early ’60s. They insinuate that electoral literacy tests, segregated water fountains, and firemen fighting Blacks with hoses are just around the corner. Never mind that Democrats perpetrated these evils.

REPORTER RIPPED AFTER ASKING COLUMBUS POLICE CHIEF WHY OFFICER DIDN'T SHOOT MA'KHIA BRYANT IN ARM OR LEG

Most amazing: Democrats are totally self-unaware that "systemic racism" is less a sleek Tesla than a stalled Model T. Racists still exist here and always will.

But "systemic racism" utterly has failed to keep Blacks from scaling the commanding heights of American power.

"Systemic racism" did not stop AmeriKKKa from electing and then re-electing a Black president of the United States. Obama unleashed landslides on two white men. He beat Republican John McCain 52.9 percent to 45.65 percent in 2008 and Mitt Romney 51.0 percent to 47.2 percent in 2012. Had "systemic racism" prevailed, Biden would not have been Obama’s vice-president. Instead, he would be stuck in the Senate or trapped in his Delaware bunker, with his dogs.

Just last November, Kamala Harris, a half-Black/half-east Indian woman scored 81.2 million ballots and, thus, the Vice Presidency. Some 43.5 million of those who voted for her and Biden were white. Does that sound like "systemic racism?"

Under Obama, two Black people — Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch — ran the Justice Department. Under G.W. Bush, two Black people — Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice — headed the State Department. How did "systemic racism" let Blacks capture those key posts?

Blacks heading Housing and Urban Development? "Systemic racism" might toss Blacks such a bone. But handing Blacks Justice and State — the fonts of federal law enforcement and diplomacy — for eight years, each?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And now, Lloyd Austin, a Black former Army general, controls the Pentagon. How on Earth did "systemic racism" allow this?

Quick: Call Pep Boys. This machine needs an oil change.

"Racism is the problem of the racist," U.N. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said. "And it is the problem of the society that produces the racist."

If this society produces racists, why is Thomas-Greenfield not only not America’s first Black U.N. ambassador? She is not even our first Black female U.N. envoy. Thomas-Greenfield is America’s fifth such diplomat and our second Black female U.N. representative. This quintet was appointed by presidents of both parties, from 1977 through 2021:

•Andrew Young (D - Appointed by Carter)

•Donald McHenry (D - Carter)

•Edward J. Perkins (R - G.H.W. Bush)

•Susan Rice (D - Obama)

•Linda Thomas-Greenfield (D - Biden)

Wow! What "systemic racism."

The U.S. population is 13.4 percent, and yet the Executive Branch was 18.2 percent Black in September 2017, according to the Office of Personnel Management’s latest data. Thus, the federal bureaucracy is 35.8 percent Blacker than America. "Systemic racism" fails again.

The all-Democrat Congressional Black Caucus boasts 52 sitting U.S. House members, and three vacancies. These include the House’s No. 3 leader, James Clyburn of South Carolina, and the chairmen of six committees, including Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, and Homeland Security. "Systemic racism" derailed neither them nor Black Republicans Byron Donalds of Florida, Utah’s Burgess Owens, or South Carolina’s Senator Tim Scott.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Federal Judicial Center, America has had 225 Black federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices. Sitting Black jurists total 140. Why didn’t "systemic racism" sandbag them?

According to Critical Race Theory, Blacks are incapable of racism because only whites have power. Given the tremendous federal power that so many Blacks wield today, this condescending idea is its own "systemic racism."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK