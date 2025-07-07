Expand / Collapse search
Swamp games at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Mamdani’s socialist nightmare, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
Published | Updated
Sean Hannity: Dems will be voting for the largest tax increase in American history Video

Sean Hannity: Dems will be voting for the largest tax increase in American history

Fox News host Sean Hannity rips into Democrats voting against President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host rips into Democrats voting against President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Why the angst about AI? Continue reading…

SOCIALIST NIGHTMARE – I lived Zohran Mamdani’s dream, and I had to flee my homeland to survive. Continue reading…

CASHING OUT – Trump cuts millions in taxpayer funding for pushing COVID ‘cover-up’. Continue reading…

TAKING A STAND – Supreme Court agrees to hear our women’s sports cases. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor exposes the moment a 'big, beautiful bill' supporter stared down a reporter. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Nobody can do the deep freeze like this senator Video

SWAMP GAMES – Inside Noem's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention strategy. Continue reading…

SAVE YOUR COINS – Parents are splurging on luxury vacations their kids won't remember. Continue reading…

THE UNWINNABLE WAR – America's Founding Fathers changed human history forever. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

07.08.25

07.08.25

