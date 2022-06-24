Supreme Court ruling proves we weren't 'hysterical,' we were right

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We warned you. Repeatedly. We said this day would come. We were called "hysterical," and "erratic," and "stupid."

And here we are.

What the Supreme Court did today spat in the face of the basic concept that powers this country: liberty. Six unelected politicians in robes used their high perches in the government to tell every single American woman exactly what she can or cannot do with her own body. It’s a fundamentally un-American action, and they did it in one fell swoop — and they didn’t even have the decency to show their faces when they snatched our rights away.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

It’s important to recognize how we got here. Roe is dead in a gutter because of a relentless decades-long pursuit by religious extremists to invade our bedrooms. Not too long ago, pro-choice Republicans were a real part of the GOP’s coalition. They became too cowardly or weak to call out the extremists in their own party.

And here we are.

The fault also lies with Democrats — some of whom are too scared to even utter the word abortion, and now women in most states can’t even access one. A pro-choice majority has powered every single Democratic electoral victory since the ink was barely dry on the Roe decision. But instead of being proactive to guarantee that our rights could never be callously destroyed, leaders have gotten complacent and played defense as those rights have been steadily stripped away.

And here we are.

In truth, this is beyond partisanship. The extremists running the GOP have gone after us and impotent Democrats have let us down. I know that every Republican reading this will agree that the right to privacy and to make decisions that best fit us and our families are fundamental. And I suspect many Republicans will even agree with me that this specific issue was long settled —and that the Supreme Court should have left well enough alone.

Our rights are under siege and our institutions — including the Supreme Court — are deeply broken. We can’t wait until November to fix these problems, and we can’t tell people to simply vote their way out of this.

People. Did. Vote. Women voted. In record numbers.

They gave Democrats united control of our government only to see the worst realized and hear hollow speeches from Democratic leaders who sound as if they’re watching this unfold from a distance instead of wielding the power voters gave them. Enough.

This is a moment that requires mobilization, specificity, and urgency. Right now, we must focus our efforts to protect the most vulnerable. Where pro-choice allies wield power, we must pressure them to use it aggressively to protect abortion access. We must support providers that are still operating and ensure that organizations working in states where abortion is severely curtailed have the resources they need to navigate these treacherous waters. We must each ask ourselves how far we are willing to go to help someone we care about get the health care they need.

And yes, we must vote, but we cannot simply send the same people back to office. We must elect more leaders who understand that we the people control the institutions and that rules written by slaveholders in the 18th century are not suitable to govern the United States in 2022. This means electing more Democrats who know that the filibuster must go and that the Supreme Court is in dire need of reform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Clarence Thomas’s words made clear what’s next. They will come for birth control. They will come for marriage equality. They will come for anything that doesn't suit their version of America. The Supreme Court is no different from the Republicans who control it: fascist, far-right, and frighteningly out of touch with Americans.

Justice Thomas’s words today are a threat, but we will turn them into a rallying call. Out of this despicable moment, something better can emerge: a new consensus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We have the power to mobilize and fight for ourselves. We are not helpless, and we are not resigned to just accepting the extreme opinions of those in power. We are the power. We can show up and demand the country we all know we deserve — one where liberty isn’t just trampled with impunity.

Today was hard, but tomorrow is coming. And we will show up. And we will win.