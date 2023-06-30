Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Supreme Court's missed opportunity, GOATs of corruption, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: Biden had a meltdown over the Supreme Court's ruling Video

Sean Hannity: Biden had a meltdown over the Supreme Court's ruling

 Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host breaks down the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision. Continue reading…

PUT ON NOTICE – Supreme Court puts universities on notice, but missed an opportunity. Continue reading…

GOATs OF CORRUPTION – The Bidens are in a class of their own when it comes to influence peddling. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – This used to be called indecent exposure. Continue reading…

DEFINING 'ATHLETE' DOWN – Female athletes devote our free time, only to have NCAA wreck our sports. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – How sleepy is 'Sleepy Joe?' Continue watching…

Seen & Unseen: How sleepy is 'Sleepy Joe?' Video

THE PEOPLE'S JUSTICE – Justice Clarence Thomas is one of the greatest defenders of our Constitution. Continue reading…

BAILOUT BLOCKED – What happens now that Supreme Court struck down Biden’s student loan handout scheme. Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT'S ADVICE – Republicans need to focus on dealmaking if they want to regain their fiduciary credibility. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

06.27.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.