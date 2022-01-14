Supreme Court saves Americans from Biden COVID vaccine mandate—but the fight is not over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last year, President Joe Biden launched an unprecedented assault on Americans’ constitutional liberties by imposing unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates on

millions of individuals. Our office sprang into action, filing the first-in-the-nation lawsuit against the mandates for contractors and federal employees, and co-leading two other challenges against the mandates for private businesses and health care workers.

It didn’t take long for these lawsuits to reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard both the OSHA and CMS cases on an expedited basis. This week, the Court released its opinions on both cases, striking down the OSHA mandate and allowing the CMS mandate to proceed. Because of the OSHA ruling, tens of millions of Americans who are employed at private businesses were saved from this mandate.

However, we were disappointed that health care workers were not afforded the same rights. Nevertheless, this was the first step of curtailing the unconstitutional overreach of the Biden administration’s unconscionable mandates.

As we have stated for months, the federal government doesn’t get to be your nanny, and it shouldn’t get to be your doctor. It has used this COVID-19 emergency to commandeer too many liberties that are solely afforded to sovereign states and free Americans. History has taught us that once a government takes rights from its citizens, they are almost never recovered. States must be vigilant and always ready to challenge a federal government that is growing too fast and too powerful.

That’s why our office was proud to lead efforts to protect Americans’ liberties and livelihoods. These cases were not a debate about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines—as some have attempted to frame this argument. They are about the outrageous overreach of an overbearing president and radical bureaucrats who are arrogantly attempting to make medical decisions for everyone.

This fight is not over with these cases that the Supreme Court decided. We also have ongoing cases dealing with additional mandates that the administration is attempting to impose on the American people. No one should have to choose between their job and their constitutional rights, and that’s why we will continue to fight on behalf of all Americans.

Ultimately, this fight is about far more than these mandates. It’s about the direction of this country and the future we will leave for our children. The Biden administration believes that we cannot exist without a centralized government that will make the best decisions for all of us. The COVID-19 vaccine mandates were not the first, and certainly won’t be the last step in this authoritarian direction.

We refuse this outcome for the United States. We believe that all of us are given unalienable rights by our Creator—not by the government. We believe that the government derives its powers from the consent of the governed. That’s why we have—and will continue to—fight these mandates and protect your liberties.