RNC Chair McDaniel: Trump nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court fulfills campaign promise

When President Trump ran for office in 2016, one of the most important pledges he made was that if elected, he would appoint qualified, constitutional originalist judges to the federal courts. Four years later, chalk that up as just one more example of “Promise Made and Promise Kept.”

Working hand-in-glove with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., President Trump has reshaped the federal bench at a record clip, installing more federal judges over the past nearly four years — 217 of them — than any president in the past four decades.

President Trump’s judicial appointments will shape the courts for generations to come, and to that end he hit a homerun with his nomination Saturday of 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

SEN. TOM COTTON: SENATE WILL CONFIRM AMY CONEY BARRETT TO SUPREME COURT, DESPITE DEMOCRATIC THREATS

Judge Barrett’s sound jurisprudence — along with her stellar credentials and character — will make her, once confirmed, a Supreme Court justice of the highest order.

Like President Trump’s previous two Supreme Court nominees — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — Barrett recognizes the proper role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret and apply the Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench.

Her belief in originalism and adhering to the plainly understood meaning of the Constitution means that Barrett won’t impose her own policy preferences — an action that subverts the democratic process and robs the American people of their say on issues of the day.

As she approaches the consequential decisions that will come before her as a member of our nation’s highest court, Americans can be confident that Barrett will protect personal liberty and safeguard the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.

It’s hard to overstate how important Barrett’s nomination to the highest court in the land is, both in the long- and short-term.

This is also a loud rallying cry for Republican voters. Republicans vote in no small part to get rule-of-law judges seated on the bench, and few issues unite voters in our party like this one.

There’s no doubt that judicial nominations were a big reason why Americans elected Donald Trump president in 2016 and voted to expand a Republican Senate majority in 2018.

In fact, four years ago more than one in five voters listed Supreme Court appointments as the most important factor in their vote, and those voters broke heavily for President Trump.

Now as we approach Election Day on Nov. 3, Barrett’s nomination will energize Republicans all across America to get out and vote to reelect President Trump to a second term.

Barrett’s nomination also lays out the stark contrast voters face between President Trump’s proven record of appointing qualified constitutionalists versus what they would see under a Joe Biden presidency.

Nearly 90 days ago Democratic presidential nominee Biden claimed he was compiling his own list of Supreme Court justice nominees, as President Trump has done — but we’re still waiting for Biden to release the list.se it.

Biden is hiding his Supreme Court list from Americans — no doubt because he knows the litany of liberal justices he would appoint could not stand up to scrutiny and fall well outside the judicial mainstream.

It’s not just the kind of nominees Biden would appoint that should scare Americans — it’s also his plans for the composition of the Supreme Court itself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

After decades of supporting a nine-member Supreme Court, now Joe Biden is apparently following the advice of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. of “letting this moment radicalize you,” and has left the door open to packing the Supreme Court. This all because President Trump is doing his constitutional duty to nominate someone to serve on the Supreme Court and fill the seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until her death Sept. 18.

As we continue to see chaos and anarchy unfold in Democratic-run cities across the country, now more than ever Americans deserve to have justices like Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court who are committed to ensuring the equal protection under our laws as the Constitution promises. Judges who will uphold our Founding Fathers’ vision of having a “government of laws, not men.”

Four more years of President Trump in the White House means even more judges who will uphold the Constitution and the rule of law that we as Americans rely on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other hand, a Joe Biden presidency would mean more abuse of our freedoms at the hands of activist courts. It would mean justices who would run roughshod over individual liberty in order to advance an extreme, left-wing ideology that the base of the Democratic Party demands.

The choice before voters is clear. Americans are going to vote for more judges like Amy Coney Barrett by voting to reelect President Trump along with Republicans up and down the ballot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM RONNA MCDANIEL