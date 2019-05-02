Stuart Varney: I got a new iPhone this week -- Picture me, new phone in hand, trying to activate my apps...

I'm Stuart Varney and this is "My Take." I don’t do well with technology. Surely, I'm not alone.

I got a new iPhone Wednesday: I'm glad there's no videotape of me trying to switch over from my old phone.

I lost my temper. To me, smartphones are not user-friendly.

I understand that I am behind the times. I understand that I have trouble with things that I didn't grow up with.

I'm 70. Television was big when I was growing up. I didn't develop much beyond that.

So picture me, new phone in hand, trying to activate my apps. You don't want to see it.

"enter your user name and password". OK. Which user name did I use with that app. And what's my password? I've forgotten. And I've lost the piece of paper I wrote it down on. Yes. All my fault.

But after two or three attempts with various apps, plus the apple store, plus all the rest of it, I'd had enough. I brought in someone 40 years younger.

Look, this is a generational thing. I'm from the mechanical era, and i find myself in the digital era. And you know what? I've got to get used to it. I've got to hunker down and figure out how to use this miracle. And a miracle it is: Steve Jobs really did create a revolution.

Once I got the new phone to work, I felt relaxed, satisfied. I was back in touch with the world. I could communicate again.

So let’s wrap this up: I got a new phone. I spent three awful hours figuring it out. Now it works. And I love it!

Like a lot of things. You can't live with it. And you can't live without it...

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” monologue for Fox Nation on May 2, 2019.