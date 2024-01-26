Stranded in an EV, scams, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters: Why is Biden treating the border like a turnstile for the third world? Video

Fox News host Jesse Watters sounds the alarm over what's at stake in the fight between Texas and the Biden administration over 'self-defense' from a migrant 'invasion' at the southern border.

WATTERS – Fox News host sounds the alarm over what's at stake in the fight between Texas and the Biden administration over 'self-defense' from a migrant 'invasion' at the southern border. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Name the veep now. Continue reading…

LIEBERMAN – Shocking antisemitism isn't just another headline. It's personal for this first Jewish-American VP nominee. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden White House determined to let as many illegal aliens into the United States as possible. Continue reading…

JASON RANTZ – I was stranded in an EV at midnight. Progressives don't want you to know about my nightmare. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Trump is the one with cognitive problems? Continue watching…

HOW DO YOU SOLVE A PROBLEM LIKE KAMALA? – Kamala Harris and the awful truth about her White House amateur hour. Continue reading…

YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US – If you can’t name a half-decent role model, you can’t work here. Continue reading…

SCAM – The policy problem no one is talking about. Continue reading…

