Steve Hilton: Democrats and the establishment media will never stop trying to crush Trump

The Democrats, the establishment media, the Never-Trumpers - all of them are dividing America. They will never stop.

They will never stop because this is what they really truly care about: Russia, Russia, Russia. Collusion. Obstruction. A stolen election. An illegitimate president.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM STEVE HILTON.

Conspiracy theories. Obsession. Derangement.

They don't care about health care, prescription drug costs, deductibles and pre-existing conditions -- all the things they say they want to focus on.

They don't care about infrastructure. They don't care about the environment. They don't care about education.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE EPISODE.

They sure as hell don't care about immigration.

They don't care about jobs, the economy, taxes, wages, raises.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler -- and their establishment media allies, Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo, Chuck Todd, Nicolle Wallace -- they're prepared to do anything - divide america, undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law - anything, if it helps take down President Trump, the insurgent populist they despise.

They do not care about you. Or your life.

They care only about themselves and their power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

All of them -- Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler -- and their establishment media allies, Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo, Chuck Todd, Nicolle Wallace -- they're prepared to do anything - divide america, undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law - anything, if it helps take down President Trump, the insurgent populist they despise. They are a modern aristocracy. They think they are born to rule. They consider it the most appalling impertinence that the American people kicked them out in 2016 and installed an outsider in the Oval Office. They see it as a peasant's revolt, and they've been trying to overturn it ever since.

That's what this is about, all of it -- whether it is demands for more information, or more testimony, or the underlying evidence for impeachment or whatever the hell is the latest thing is. It's all about one thing really - the establishment's fury at the populist revolution and their implacable determination to crush it.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue from "The Next Revolution" on April 21, 2019.