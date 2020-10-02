Steve Doocy: This Ritz Cracker peanut butter pie is so good, you'll wonder how to eat it every day

This weekend we continue our food series on FoxNews.com featuring recipes and columns based on Steve and Kathy Doocy’s brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home."

You’ve had a million pieces of pie in your life, but have you ever had a Ritz cracker crust? Steve says it’s a game-changer, and so easy. When you fill it with a creamy and delicious cloud of whipped peanut butter, you’ll wonder how you could swing having this every day for the rest of your life.

It’s that good!

Watch Steve make it below:

Because we’ve all run out of things to cook during the pandemic, in the coming weeks this column will feature more fast and easy recipes from the Doocy’s brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click this link to order.