Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It seems as if every single day, those on the far-left in politics, the media, academia and entertainment are either promoting the work of an "activist" or proclaiming themselves to be an "activist."

From what I have been able to determine, this "activist" gig can be quite lucrative.

I was reminded of the growing army of liberal "activists" when the latest director of the now massively failing "Star Wars" franchise was announced. LucasFilm – headed up by Kathleen Kennedy, the person millions of "Star Wars" fans hold responsible for killing the franchise – named Pakistan-born Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the director of the next "Star Wars" film.

With the announcement, Obaid-Chinoy will become the first woman and first person of color to direct a "Star Wars" feature film.

MARK HAMILL MULLS ‘STAR WARS’ RETIREMENT: ‘THEY DON’T NEED LUKE'

Nothing wrong with that at all. In fact, there is a great deal right with it. As one who featured highly intelligent and highly competent women who rose via merit in my last novel titled "The Dawn of a Nazi Moon" – including a "woman of color" president of the United States – I say it’s more than time for a woman of color to helm a "Star Wars" film.

That is not the issue. The problem is that this particular woman of color leads with her "activism" and wokeness. Much the same as did "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta. A film starring progressive "activist" Brie Larson that went on to be the biggest flop in the history of the MCU. A film that prompted the far-left Washington Post to surmise: "Despite its progressive bona fides, ‘The Marvels’ is so fueled by fan service and formula, like pretty much everything in the MCU these days, that it gives short shrift to such basics as narrative comprehension."

But hey, as long as the director and lead actor are "progressive activists," who cares about turning a profit, investors, shareholders or… fans. Woke dictates take precedence over basic business and entertainment models.

And now, with the next "Star Wars" film, a new "activist" rises. Don’t take my word for it. It seems every time someone in the liberal media is now introducing the new director, they lead with "Filmmaker and activist…"

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 3, 1978, ‘STAR WARS’ SNUBBED FOR BEST PICTURE OSCAR IN FAVOR OF ‘ANNIE HALL’

Except, millions of "Star Wars" fans don’t want yet another "activist" laying waste to the franchise they grew up with and love. They want someone who knows the characters, recognizes the intent of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas – who surely must regret selling his franchise to far-left Disney – and respects the fans who fueled the initial massive success of the series.

Since the announcement of a self-proclaimed "activist" taking over the directing duties, tens of YouTube stars – such as The Critical Drinker, Nerdrotic and RK Outpost – have generated millions of views and tens of thousands of comments in opposition to the woke baton being handed off to the next "activist" looking to substitute the genius and message of the original films with identity politics while further sowing seeds of dissension across our nation.

Just within a few days, these sites had generated over 10 million views and counting. Views that generated comments begging Lucasfilm not to allow another far-left "activist" to "destroy" the "Star Wars" franchise.

All views and comments which will be to no avail. Why?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Because, while researching the world of these liberal "activists" I also discovered that far-left studio heads such as Disney’s Bob Iger and Kathleen Kennedy from Lucasfilm actually fear them. Nowhere is the "tyranny of the minority" louder or more destructive than within the walls of "progressive" companies that have allowed themselves to go woke over the last number of years.

No one understands that reality more than these self-proclaimed far-left "activists." They know that liberal studio heads, CEOs, college presidents and Democratic politicians truly and deeply fear them. For years now, they have held that fear over the heads of these liberal "leaders" like the sword of Damocles.

Money. Power. Fear. Being granted position and title for jobs one may not be remotely qualified to fill. Being proclaimed a far-left "activist" seems like a career path that should be at the top of every struggling American’s wish list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knowing that, is it best to reach out to the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bob Iger and Kathleen Kennedy for a recommendation? Or is it best to become the president of an Ivy League college, get fired for gross incompetence, and then have liberal intelligentsia proclaim you as an "activist" as a way to stick it to conservatives.

One way or another, I am going to crack the code on this liberal "activist" grift. It’s brilliant.