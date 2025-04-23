PASTOR COREY BROOKS: A special South Side of Chicago success story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several years ago, a young man by the name of Devin Howard came to my non-profit, Project H.O.O.D., on the South Side of Chicago. Like most kids around here, Devin grew up in a world of violence and poverty where one wrong turn or false move can have dire consequences. However, Devin always had the strong inner drive to become a somebody.

He went to school at nearby Urban Prep where he played football and graduated with a 3.8 GPA. He then went on to Eastern Illinois University where his goal was to become a nurse. But something wasn’t right. School wasn’t working for him and he wasn’t interested in nursing.

So, he left and returned to my neighborhood where he potentially jeopardized his future by putting himself back in the danger zone. He even made the rash decision to join the Navy only to back out on the day he was to ship out. Was Devin yet another lost soul? Would he find his fire, his passion? Or would the neighborhood consume him?

But Devin kept searching and when he came to me the first thing he said was, "I hear you have a carpentry program." I told him that we did and that he was more than welcome to apply. I created this program because I believe in the trades as a way out. I went to college myself, but I know it’s not for everybody. I saw a lot of people drop out and there were no trade classes around to break their fall.

Whenever I drive by a construction site, I wonder if Devin is managing it — what a wonderful feeling.

There’s something magical about working with ones’ hands and creating something. It’s not for everyone but we’ve long denied our youth the opportunity of learning the craft of a trade and taking tremendous pride in it.

Devin quickly rose to the top of his construction class, never missing a day. As he earned certification after certification, he met a man by the name of Bill who was the CEO of Reed Construction. Devin got Bill’s business card.

Then the pandemic struck, dashing Devin’s job search. He thought of quitting. But one day when he was cleaning out his room, he came upon Bill’s card and left him a voice message. Bill called back that same day and wound up offering him the job of project engineer.

This was supposed to be a boy who ended up in the gangs or on the streets.

Now, he had a job that he was passionate about.

That is why I believe so much in the trades and will make it a featured part of the community center I am building right now. It heartens me to know that many other Americans have also come to believe in the trades as a way forward. Recently, I listened to Jan Jekielek interview Mike Rowe about how New Hampshire, North Dakota, and South Dakota are reviving the trades in schools. Rowe said, "They’ve got a giant campaign to get shop class back in schools…welding, electricians, HVAC, plumbing, woodworking, automotive repair."

I wish they would come to Illinois since I cannot keep up with the demand for trades. I know rebuilding the trades infrastructure and community is the key to a better America.

Not long after he was hired, Devin was promoted to project manager and now sees multiple projects across the city. Whenever I drive by a construction site, I wonder if Devin is managing it — what a wonderful feeling.

I recently asked him to come and speak to the graduating class of electricians. He said something that I, and most people in that room, will never forget: "Poverty ran my family until it ran into me."

