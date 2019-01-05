Sean Hannity: We're just days into the Democrat-controlled hate-Trump House and the wheels are coming off

It was a huge, productive, extraordinarily important 24 hours for President Trump and the deranged hate-Trump left. They are spinning out of control, beyond even my predictions. Calls for impeachment, vulgar tirades, plans for a 70 percent federal tax hike, a bill to radically alter the U.S. Constitution.

Now, it's only day two of the Democratic-controlled hate-Trump House of Representatives. The wheels are coming off. It is not a pretty picture.

And as you pay attention to my monologue, be sure to ask yourself this important question. (We'll be asking questions they never ask in the media.) Is what you are hearing and seeing and witnessing, is it good for you, for your family? Is it good for the country we love?

We start today with our congressional watch. I long warned you that in 100 days, the entire country will know what we know, and that is just how radical this new Congress is. And we're getting off to a quick start.

Just hours after getting sworn in, you have Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib going on a profanity-laced rant while screaming for the president's impeachment. By the way, they filed that Thursday, too. They're going to rush, for what reason, God only knows.

Here’s what she said: “People love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, mama, look, you won, bullies don't win, and I said, baby, we don't, because we're going to go in there and we are going to impeach the __________ (EXPLETIVE DELETED)."

All right. So, do you need any more proof that impeachment was the Democrats top agenda item? Remember, they were telling Rep. Maxine Waters, just don't say it, don't say it, we are going to do it but don't say it.

By the way, you will never get a conviction in the Senate. They need two-thirds of the Senate to get a conviction. It is not going to happen, in spite of all of the hype, all of the hysteria that you are going to be hearing every single day. The media is lying to you.

Now, is this what the Democratic Party has become? The media, they hate Trump every second, every minute, every hour of every day. And on Friday, the same congresswoman doubled down on her dumb remarks, tweeting, “I will always speak truth to power, #unapologeticallyme.”

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity" on January 4, 2019.