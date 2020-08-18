Sean Hannity: Bernie Sanders showed he, not Biden, is 'the leader of the Democratic Party'

The first night of the Democratic National Convention largely offered nothing of value, Sean Hannity argued Tuesday before claiming that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. was the "only person who actually gave any substance at all."

"Those who did tune in for the convention got a predictable dose of poorly-produced, cult-like, psychotic rage [and] hysteria against all things Donald Trump," the "Hannity" host said. "I thought they were the uniters ... all phony rhetoric."

"It was boring. It was awkward. It was disjointed. What's worse is [there was] zero substance. Nothing," Hannity continued. "We heard no real solutions on how they will improve the lives of you, the American people. No policy discussions, no mention of the crisis in America's disastrous Democratic-run cities, no new proposals to combat COVID-19, nothing.

The host added that the first night of the quadrennial gathering also lacked "mentions of how to make this country more safe, more secure, wealthier, prosperous. None of that. All [we]got was a temper tantrum, bumper sticker slogans about pretty much how much they hate Donald Trump."

However, Hannity said, Sanders deserved credit for using his time in the spotlight to outline his radical program.

"He used to be an annoyance on the fringe of the Democratic Party, an outlier barely even tolerated," the host said. "Everyone there thought he was a kook back then. Many Democrats [were] embarrassed by Sanders' radical socialist agenda. Now, well, he's the signal-caller. He's the leader of the Democratic Party. He controls the party's agenda."