Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

The scary virus that's surging like COVID, make Hollywood manly again and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham and more

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Biden family has been doing business with Chinese diamond dealers Video

Jesse Watters: Biden family has been doing business with Chinese diamond dealers

 FOX News host Jesse Watters calls out the alleged 'bribes' in Biden family dealings on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JESSE WATTERS – The Biden family has been doing business with Chinese diamond dealers… Watch here… 

SICKENING STRATEGY – Why Putin infiltrates spies and disruptors to America and why authorities struggle to catch them… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – Attack on gun rights in New Mexico teaches this crucial lesson about Democrats and power… Continue reading…

GOLDEN STATE GOTCHA – One big state is taxing the middle-class nationwide to give the wealthy free health care Continue reading…

RICK PERRY – The greatest threat to America’s power grid is not what you think… Continue reading…

WANTED: A FEW GOOD MEN – Let's make Hollywood manly again. Time and again, Hollywood demonstrates that society seriously misunderstands masculinity…  Continue reading…

STEVE FORBES – Congress' renewal of funding for this program will keep US competitive in digital world… Continue reading…

SCARY SITUATION – 3 things you need to know about a virus CDC warns is now surging like COVID… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that the change in the Senate dress code is all about ‘lowering the bar’ for one Democratic senator… Watch now…

Laura: This is all about lowering the bar for John Fetterman Video

MARRIAGE MATERIAL – A disturbing Gen Z social media trend threatens America's most important institution… Continue reading…

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ – The era of Ukraine’s blank check from Congress is over… Continue reading…

SEX CRIME OR JUST CONFUSED? – Virginia Dem who livestreamed racy sex videos with her husband for money now says she's a victim of a sex crime. Is she right?… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Marketing Madness Check out all of our political cartoons...

09.18.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.