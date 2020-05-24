David Bossie: Russia collusion — these new probes of hoax will provide answers Americans deserve

The sad chapter of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s failed Russia investigation has been over for more than a year, but only now are Americans starting to get a fuller picture of what went on. The partisan witch hunt that we all saw unfold was a disgrace to our country and the chickens are now coming home to roost.

When a failed coup against the president takes place, questions must be asked and there must accountability. Remember that scores of Democrat politicians, journalists and deep state actors guaranteed a slam dunk case of Russian collusion against President Trump and his campaign.

When the Senate returns in June, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will hold a vote to authorize subpoenas for individuals I call “Obamagate’s Most Wanted” – those involved in the FBI’s infamous Russia hoax investigation. Graham’s comprehensive witness list includes fired FBI Director James Comey, former Director of Central Intelligence John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Indeed, most of the cast of characters associated with Obamagate that we’ve been hearing about for years now should be called in to testify about the targeting of Trump and his campaign beginning in July 2016. Tens of millions of Americans want to know about the phony Steele Dossier, the fraudulent FISA warrants, and why the Obama-Biden law enforcement and intelligence agencies were politicized with the goal of destroying candidate and then duly elected president of the United States Donald Trump.

Two people who are not on the list – former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden – shouldn’t rest easy, because the facts must be followed wherever they lead. Thanks to Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s recently declassified and highly inflammatory email of Jan. 20, 2017, already puts the ordeal squarely inside Obama’s Oval Office.

Let’s remember the clarion call from the likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and disgraced Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. By definition, this means that former presidents and vice presidents are also subject to the laws of the United States.

The American people are tired of double standards and the two sets of rules we’ve all seen on display for so long. Obama and Biden must not receive any preferential treatment, period. The disgraceful targeting of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is a prime example of a member of the Trump team being held to a different standard than Obama and Clinton associates.

In years past, the mainstream media would be having a field day covering all these unfolding stories regardless of politics, but not in the age of Trump.

Despite overwhelming evidence to support the Justice Department’s decision to drop the bogus charges against retired Lt. Gen. Flynn, District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan is apparently allowing politics to get in the way of the rule of law. The situation has gotten so serious that Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, filed a writ of mandamus with the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last week seeking Sullivan’s removal from the case. If Flynn were on the Obama or Clinton team, Sullivan would have driven a final nail into the coffin of this case long ago.

In addition to Graham’s probe, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also held a vote to issue a subpoena for testimony and documents for Blue Star Strategies. Blue Star is a firm that represented the crooked Ukrainian gas company Burisma when Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat on its board of directors.

The former vice president was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine when the younger Biden was installed on the scandal-plagued company’s board. This sweetheart arrangement reeks of corruption and Senate Democrats are desperate to keep it covered up. But the time for talk is over; it’s time for answers about this clear conflict that the Obama administration turned a blind eye to.

The ongoing Freedom of Information Act litigation effort of Citizens United – the organization I lead – also bore fruit recently on questions surrounding Burisma and Hunter Biden. We forced the State Department to turn over emails of senior official George Kent that indicate former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was not telling the truth in her sworn testimony about her knowledge of the Biden-Burisma deal during the Democrat’s sham impeachment last year. A criminal referral should be sent to Attorney General William Barr without delay.

In addition to all these public investigations moving forward, we must not forget that U.S. Attorney John Durham is actively running a criminal investigation into the origins of the crumbled Russia hoax.

In years past, the mainstream media would be having a field day covering all these unfolding stories regardless of politics, but not in the age of Trump. Sadly, wide swaths of the Fourth Estate have chosen sides, and the silence in many cases is deafening.

However, failing to cover these investigations simply because they don’t fit the preferred narrative will not make them go away. Justice is coming.

