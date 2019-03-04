Role models? Media blindly cheer on female Democrats as International Women's Day approaches

As we approach International Women’s Day on March 8, Rolling Stone rolled out its March issue, which spotlights four “Women Shaping the Future” on its cover. Who are these women they think are shaping our future?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Chances are you either just laughed out loud when you saw the cover or said a silent prayer for your kids and grandkids.

Pelosi’s top agenda is to lead her party down an endless road of investigations into the president searching for a crime; Ocasio-Cortez wants to rid the earth of gassy cows and airplanes, forcing us all to surf our way to Hawaii; and if Omar had an “R” after her name instead of a “D” she would have been forced to resign three anti-Semitic outbursts ago.

Be that as it may, she’s an anti-Trump Democrat, which automatically makes her a media darling and earns her a spot on the cover of a magazine.

Please, someone, tell our young daughters why these women should be their role models? What do they represent that gives them such rock star status aside from being a liberal?

While Pelosi may be Speaker of the House, she’s wasting the title away. She has no clear vision for the country or direction for her party other than destroying the president.

The media’s message to young women is clear: this is success— you can act like a complete fool (Ocasio-Cortez) or trip over your bigoted self multiple times (Omar), and we still think you’re cool.

Can you imagine Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., ever getting a cover spot on Rolling Stone, or any magazine for that matter, and being credited with shaping the future? That’s because with the level of media bias today against Republicans it would never happen.

Never mind that Kellyanne Conway crashed through the glass ceiling and made history by becoming the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign — minor detail to the hate-Trump media.

Or that Ivanka Trump is a successful entrepreneur, author, businesswoman and now trusted advisor in the White House — completely irrelevant.

What about freshman Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who made a name for herself as a member of the House, where she was one of only a handful of women in either chamber who were outspoken in calling for Congress to disclose taxpayer settlements paid as part of a hush fund to silence sexual assault accusers. Move along girls, nothing to see here.

If these are the role models the media is trying to sell to our daughters and granddaughters, then no thank you.

It’s worth noting that as Speaker of the House, Pelosi now has the power to expose the predators on whose behalf the sexual harassment settlements were paid. Instead, the self-proclaimed feminist has chosen to shove it under the rug. If you’re keeping track, covering up for your sleazy colleagues in Washington also gets you a magazine cover.

And how about Sarah Sanders, the tough-as-nails White House press secretary charged with beating back media bullies on a daily basis. Don’t we tell our girls, “strong girls, strong world?” Not in this White House — the media has other less flattering names for the women who serve in this administration.

The media has taken up the cause of all things anti-Trump. In their self-appointed role as cheerleader-in-chief they just may cheer the Democrats right off the cliff in 2020. And even then, don’t expect the lights to come on. While their benchmark for success is President Trump’s failure, they have a blind spot where their activism is concerned.

Not even the co-founder of Greenpeace, Patrick Moore, thinks Ocasio-Cortez is shaping the world. In fact, Moore has blasted her and her Green New Deal multiple times on Twitter – for threatening to ban all fossil fuels (which would lead to mass death, he says, as there’d be no way to grow or deliver food); for urging the removal of greenhouse gases (again, mass death, as that would mean losing “H20 vapour and all CO2 which would mean the eradication of all life on Earth” – whoops!); and last but not least, her claims that the world is going to end unless we adopt her plan of rainbows and unicorns.

Moore tweeted: "Do you think AOC really believes the world will end in 12 years? Or does she think Democrats are stupid enough to believe her? Either way she is way out to lunch.”

When your plan to save the earth is losing environmentalists you’re not shaping the future in any positive way.

Nor are you a positive force for good when you’re forced to apologize two times within three weeks for anti-Semitic tweets, as was Rep. Omar last month. But it didn’t stop there, her third bigoted comment came last week when she suggested that supporters of Israel “push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Do we sense a pattern here? This time, she’s not even pretending to be sorry, despite calls from members of her own party to apologize, and plans for the House to vote to condemn anti-Semitism in response to her latest comments.

The media’s trying to sell our daughters and granddaughters role models molded in the image of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez. No, thank you.

If we’re trying to raise girls who can break glass ceilings and change the world then we need to point them in the direction of women who can show them how it’s done. We also need to make sure those women can show them what to do once the glass falls, rather than women who are life lessons on what not to do.

