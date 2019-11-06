RNC Chair McDaniel: Republican election victories show enthusiasm for Trump and his polices is growing

Cut through all the “hot takes” on Twitter and the conjecturing by talking heads, and it’s clear that Republicans turned in a strong and historic performance in elections Tuesday.

Republicans won 12 out of 13 statewide elections. Though they’re not getting nearly enough coverage, state races across the country resulted in big victories for Republicans – many in what had been Democratic strongholds for years, if not decades.

Let’s take a closer look at some of them.

BEVIN REQUESTS KENTUCKY RECANVASS OF GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION, CLAIMS 'IRREGULARITIES'

Kentucky saw a historic win when Daniel Cameron was elected attorney general. He was the first African-American individually elected statewide in Kentucky, and the first Republican to hold the office in over 70 years. He was one of five statewide Republican candidates to bring home a victory Tuesday night.

The race getting the most attention – Kentucky’s gubernatorial election – is still too close to call. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said there were “significant irregularities” and called for a recanvass after results showed him about 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear. The recanvass will be conducted Nov. 14.

President Trump helped Bevin close a 17-point gap, thanks to a rally in Lexington that drew thousands.

Despite this close race, President Trump – who won Kentucky by 30 points in 2016 – and Republicans stand very well-positioned to win handily in the state next year.

Statewide in Mississippi, Republicans swept all seven statewide offices. President Trump’s rally in Tupelo helped close the gap in the governor’s race, lifting Tate Reeves to a well-deserved victory.

Lynn Fitch made history when she was elected Mississippi’s first female attorney general and the first Republican to hold the position in over 150 years – an incredible feat for a trailblazing candidate.

New Jersey’s elections proved historic as well. Republican Mike Testa flipped a state Senate seat that had been held by Democrats since 2008. The state also added three new Republican legislative seats, the largest pick-up for Republicans since 1991.

Trump Victory was on the ground in Auburn, Maine to help get out the vote for Mayor Jason Levesque, and our efforts paid off as Levesque won a second term.

In Washington state, Republican mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward defeated Ben Stuckart in the liberal stronghold of Spokane.

In Keene, N.H. – a city that favored Hillary Clinton 62 percent to 30 percent over Donald Trump in 2016 – Republican George Hansel defeated Democrat Mitchell Greenwald.

And in Ohio, Republicans won all over the state, including municipal races in traditional Democratic strongholds like Erie, Lorain, Ottawa and Cuyahoga Counties.

Republicans in Pennsylvania won two county commissioner seats in Berks County, including electing the first Latino commissioner, Michael Rivera. They also carried county commissioner seats throughout the state and picked up a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, electing a candidate endorsed by President Trump.

Republicans also won ballot initiative victories in Arizona and Colorado.

In Arizona, voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure to make Tucson a sanctuary city. And Coloradans overwhelmingly rejected a tax increase by way of Proposition CC.

As we saw from local races to the top of the ticket, outstanding Republican candidates were victorious. In races that were close, President Trump made massive inroads in each state where he campaigned. We’ve seen it before and we saw it again Tuesday: no one energizes our base like President Trump.

While the mainstream media will continue to extrapolate an incoming blue wave based solely on one outlier race in Kentucky, the fact remains: this was a historic night of victories for Republicans and a great indication of what’s to come in 2020.

Enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies continues to grow, and in less than one year we will once again witness a historic victory as President Trump is reelected and Republicans win up and down the ballot.

