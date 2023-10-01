The rise of millennial parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millennial parents have raised the bar for their candidates, demanding less political rhetoric and a greater focus on the issues that truly matter.

In the current political climate, it is all too easy to become overwhelmed by the antics and divisiveness that surround national politics, and then to further inject the drama into local elections. However, when it comes to school board matters, it is crucial to approach them with a different mindset, concentrating on what is effective and what is not, and ensuring that the conversation remains local and constructive.

It is critical to engage in thoughtful and productive conversations. Americans are weary of the polarization and negativity that often accompany political discourse. It is imperative to strive for meaningful dialogue that revolves around the needs and concerns of parents and students. Millennials want practical solutions, regardless of party affiliation, by focusing on the issues that directly impact their children's education.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin serves as an excellent example of strategic leadership in a state where there is an increase in those who identify as politically independent. Despite Youngkin’s strong conservative principles, he has managed to maintain a strong connection with his constituents. Recent reports imply that Youngkin's endorsements hold more significance in the 2023 midterm elections in Virginia than President Biden's, especially among Independents.

WE THE PARENTS FOLLOWED THESE 12 RULES TO FIGHT AMERICA'S MOST NOTORIOUS SCHOOL BOARD

Since launching our School Board Candidate Academy in March 2021 we have learned what does and does not work in school board campaigns. Our experience indicates that candidates who prioritize national issues over local concerns overwhelmingly lose. Individuals overseeing children's education are held to different standards.

Florida recently made school board elections partisan, but candidates and organizations must exercise caution when approaching campaigns through a partisan lens. Partisanship in education necessitates a delicate balance and should not be approached in the same manner as other public offices. Campaigns centered on common sense and commitments to improve the quality of education for all students resonate more with voters than politically charged rhetoric.

Furthermore, it is essential to recognize the diverse demographics at play in our country. The population is not neatly divided into two equal halves. According to Gallup's most recent survey, only 30% of Americans identify as Republicans, 41% as independent, and 27% as Democrats.

This means that independent voters, particularly younger generations, possess the power to shape our future. With over half of millennials and Gen Z individuals identifying as independent, it is evident that they are eager to distance themselves from partisan politics and instead concentrate on practical solutions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

As the November school board elections approach, it is vital to remember the significance of unity and collaboration. These elections present an opportunity for lasting change within our communities.

The parent-led movement cannot thrive with isolated individuals; it necessitates collective effort and a shared vision to achieve the desired transformation. By joining forces, supporting one another, and working towards a common goal, parents can have a profound impact on education policies. It is through this collaborative approach that we can guarantee every child receives the best possible opportunities.

If we are serious about winning elections, parents need to reject political bullies like Randi Weingarten, the president of AFT, who promotes hate against parents. Commonsense conservative candidates have an advantage as long as they focus on respectful discourse to address the concerns of parents and families without resorting to divisive tactics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the national political stage may be rife with drama and negativity, school board issues must be approached with a different mindset. As we approach this year’s school board elections, unity and collaboration remain paramount.

Parents can have a profound impact on education policies and guarantee the best possible opportunities for every child by supporting one another and working towards a common goal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LAURA ZORC