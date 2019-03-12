Expand / Collapse search
Rich Lowry: Democrats’ new campaign 'reforms' are a war on free speech

Rich Lowry
By Rich Lowry | New York Post
The same Democrats who can’t abide President Trump’s alleged offenses against the First Amendment passed, as their first priority, a speech-restricting bill opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Trump shouldn’t call the media the ­“enemy of the people” or inveigh against Jeff Bezos for owning The Washington Post, but Nancy Pelosi’s HR 1, enacted in the House last week, is the true affront to the Constitution.

The wide-ranging legislation purports to reform campaign finance with a series of vague, sweeping measures that will act to chill speech when they don’t actively regulate or squelch it. HR 1 is called the For the People Act but would be more aptly titled The Be Careful What You Say, It Might Be Illegal Act.

HOUSE APPROVES SWEEPING DEM ELECTION REFORM BILL, AMID FIRST AMENDMENT CONCERNS

Progressives can’t abide the notion that people in this country get together to spend money on advocacy outside the purview of the government -- in other words, freely promote their favored causes as ­befits a free people living in a free country.

Rich Lowry is editor of The National Review. He is the author of the new book "Lincoln Unbound: How an Ambitious Young Railsplitter Saved the American Dream--and How We Can Do It Again" Broadside Books (June 11, 2013).