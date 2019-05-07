Rich Lowry: Bob Mueller’s job now is just to go away

The last thing the world needs is more of Robert Mueller’s commentary, but Congress is determined to have him hold forth at a public hearing.

It isn’t as though we don’t already have the special counsel’s version of events. He mustered enormous investigative resources and took two years to write a 400-page report that is available to the public and presumably carefully written (although not necessarily carefully thought through).

MUELLER OBSESSION GOING STRONG AS MEDIA, TRUMP KEEP POUNDING AWAY

That should be enough for Mueller to stand on — and enough for Congress to make a decision to ­impeach or not impeach, or otherwise dispose of the matter as it sees fit. Instead, Mueller is going to be asked to expand on his already expansive report that not only blew through Justice Department regulations but inverted the longstanding burden of proof in the Anglo American legal tradition.

As a prosecutor, Mueller’s sole job was to decide whether or not the president was guilty of a crime. He declined to do this, choosing ­instead to write a nearly 200-page volume on obstruction cataloging what he found in the course of not making the only decision he was supposed to make.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.