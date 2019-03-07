I'm a Democrat and Rep. Omar's anti-Semitism must not be tolerated by my party

When John F. Kennedy was running for president in 1960, his candidacy was questioned because he was a Roman Catholic. Some wondered if Kennedy would be able to serve our nation independently, or if he would somehow have a dual loyalty: one to the United States and the other to the Vatican.

Almost 60 years later, we are now having a similar conversation. This time it’s about Jews and Israel thanks to the outspoken views of freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Omar has been rebuked for a recent series of anti-Semitic comments. Last month on Twitter, she propagated negative Jewish stereotypes and was pressured to apologize by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

OMAR AND HER FRIENDS HAVE LIT AN UGLY DUMPSTER FIRE OF ANTI-SEMITISM IN CONGRESS – DEMS MUST PUT IT OUT

At the time, some questioned if Omar’s apology, also delivered via Twitter, was sincere. Omar tried to mend fences publicly and privately with members of the Jewish community, including Jewish members of Congress.

Just as things seemed to simmer a bit, Omar found herself back in the spotlight for anti-Semitic statements made at a town hall. This time she asserted that those who support Israel “push for an allegiance to a foreign country.” Translation: One can’t support Israel and concurrently represent American interests in Congress.

Omar’s town hall performance was the final straw for a number of Jewish Democrats in Congress, including New Yorkers Eliot Engel, Jerald Nadler and Nita Lowey. These House members demanded yet another apology from Omar which she refused to give, prompting House leadership to draft a resolution aimed at rebuking Omar’s anti-Semitic comments.

For a moment it seemed as if House Democrats were going to hold Rep. Omar to the same standards as Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who was reprimanded on the floor by name for his unacceptable remarks about white nationalism.

But, as the hours passed, cracks within the House Democratic conference started to appear.

Reports of tense caucus meetings highlighted the differences of opinion amongst House Democrats, especially from the freshman class. Hoping to buy some time, and soften postures, introduction of the resolution was delayed.

The resolution was not going to explicitly name Omar, but rather broadly denounce anti-Semitism. Then, the resolution was modified to include rebuke of anti-Muslim sentiments as well, with a possibility of widening the content to condemn all bigotry and racism writ large.

Support for Israel has never been a Democratic or Republican policy – it has always been an accepted American policy. It seems to me that House leadership, along with many veteran Democratic members, want to reaffirm the caucus’ traditional support of Israel.

However, newer and more progressive members appear to be pushing back on taking official action against Omar. The House Democrats need to move past this controversy and refocus on the important work of the American people. In order to do so, leadership must make some decisive moves, and fast.

In my opinion, Speaker Pelosi should remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She should then place a resolution on the floor that condemns anti-Semitic remarks and calls Rep. Omar out by name, just as was done in the case of Republican Steve King. After all, there is no place for bigotry in our government. We should have a zero-tolerance policy, regardless of who is to blame.

I know it is risky for Speaker Pelosi to put some of her members in a position to vote against something that they may later regret. But, I think it is a risk that she should take because no one should get a pass when it comes to such a fundamental principle.

And that includes President Trump. Some Democratic members have said that it is unfair to condemn Omar because they feel more needs to be done on the record to rebuke some of President Trump’s remarks on race, gender and religion.

If these members feel that strongly, they should go ahead and draft a resolution on that. Nothing is stopping them. But, in the meantime, they should not equivocate in denouncing anti-Semitic comments from amongst their own ranks.

Just as I am offended by these anti-Semitic remarks, I would be equally appalled if any member of Congress made Islamophobic comments, and would expect the same punishment for that unacceptable behavior.

Democrats have always prided themselves on combating intolerance. We must not discriminate on whom we hold to account.

