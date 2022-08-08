Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by Biden's politicized FBI means US now a third world country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woke, socialist Left will stop at nothing to destroy our nation, but after gathering with thousands of patriots at CPAC in Dallas this past weekend, I’m confident that freedom will prevail, and we will save America.

It’s certainly hard to be optimistic when the challenges we face are so drastic. The CPAC straw poll showed that 91 percent of CPAC Texas attendees believe the greatest threat to America is "internal forces such as the Deep State, public education and the mainstream media."

Just eight percent responded that "external forces such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea" are our greatest threat. And that’s understandable.

We are witnessing the disintegration of the Left’s coalition in America. But as it breaks it is lurching more aggressively. It’s time for each American to stand for each other and rid this nation of this socialist reign of terror.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA 'UNDER SIEGE' BY FBI AGENTS

President Biden’s politicized FBI just raided President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. This nation is becoming unrecognizable. Biden has successfully transformed America into a third-world country.

Carjackings in city centers and raids on opposition leaders – that’s something that used to be reserved for Caracas.

Patriotic Americans understand the urgency of the moment. We need to organize and turnout in record numbers in the upcoming midterms.

During his speech at the Hilton Anatole, President Trump warned that America is on the "edge of an abyss," but that our movement can save it. "This is no time for complacency," he added.

GOP SLAMS 'WEAPONIZATION' OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT 'ACCOUNTABILITY'

We must defend the country and the Constitution from this coup. It starts with channeling the anger into firing every socialist at every level of government. Get the power back and use the power to defund the attack on America.

We have seen conservative victories across the country. Parents have organized to take back control of schools. Even in San Francisco, we saw the successful recall of socialist prosecutor Chesa Boudin.

Polls continue to show that Hispanic Americans are rejecting the failed policies of the Democrat Party. We have put together a coalition to successfully fire House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, it’s important that we have leaders that follow through on their campaign promises. As Congresswoman Lauren Boebert told CPAC, "House Republicans always run as conservatives, now it’s time we govern as conservatives."

There are many that are ready to meet the moment. CPAC hosted the leaders of tomorrow such as Yesli Vega and Bo Hines and the leaders of today like President Donald Trump.

President Trump won the CPAC straw poll with the support of 69 percent of attendees in a hypothetical 2024 primary race. There’s an unbreakable bond between President Trump and the conservative movement. He simply did the things he promised to do and for that they are forever grateful.

Indeed. CPAC educated attendees on activism and hosted panels updating conservatives on the fight to preserve life, secure our borders, save women’s sports, and protect the integrity of our elections. As Glenn Beck said in his speech, conservatives have a duty to not "go over the cliff with the rest of humanity."

CPAC isn't just about the political fight. It's about getting like-minded people together and making memories. So many people shared with me stories of traveling long distances to Dallas. I’m incredibly proud of the CPAC staff and volunteers for putting together such a great event.

Next year, CPAC returns to National Harbor near Washington, D.C. By then the Red Wave will have captured the majority in the House of Representatives, and hopefully the Senate. Conservatives will control Congress, and with that majority they must be ready to go on offense. CPAC 2023 will be the hub of the action, and we will make this moment count for future generations.

Will we as a nation stand and fight against the insidious tactics of the Left? Join us at CPAC 2023 and make your voice heard.

