Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Prince Harry's royal brushoff, Biden's major mistake and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo and more Fox personalities

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Trump's poll numbers go up every day he sits in the kangaroo court Video

Sean Hannity: Trump's poll numbers go up every day he sits in the kangaroo court

Fox News host Sean Hannity dismantles Michael Cohen's testimony against former President Trump in NY v. Trump on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says Trump's poll numbers go up every day he sits in the kangaroo court… Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump’s veepstakes is close to wrapping up…  Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Biden thought these voters were locked in. His cockiness could cost him big time… Continue reading…

GUTFELD – There's no shortage of parasites out there living off the brains of others... Continue reading…

HOME OF THE WHOPPER – Guess which huge Biden lie CNN refused to fact-check... Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor showcases how VP Kamala Harris dropped the F-bomb and more blunders from President Biden... Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: More commencement calamities Video

CRYSTAL BALL – What to expect from Putin as Russian strongman begins new six-year term… Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – NY vs. Trump: Michael Cohen's lies, lies and more lies could sink DA Bragg's case... Continue reading…

ROYAL MESS – Prince Harry gets a royal brushoff as he and Meghan Markle grow desperate… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.14.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.